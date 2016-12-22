Donald Trump Inauguration Reportedly Struggling To Secure Performers, Many Stars Passing On Event [Video]

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly having trouble making his the biggest, best inauguration in U.S. presidential history. The problems seem to boil down to securing A-list talent, and it appears that many performers are even turning down Donald Trump and his inauguration planners rather than affiliating themselves with the January 20 event.

One of the biggest snubs is reported to have come from Andrea Bocelli, who was previously slated to sing a duet with one of the few confirmed Donald Trump inauguration performers, America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho. Some are saying that touted classical singer Bocelli backed out of the Trump inauguration to save face among his fans (despite being a long-time friend of the president-elect). According to Donald Trump’s inauguration planners, Trump himself turned down a performance by Andrea Bocelli on his big day.

Either way, Bocelli will not be singing at the Trump party, and neither will many others, reports Fox News.

In fact, the only “big names” who have agreed to perform at the Donald Trump inauguration with the event less than a month away are 16-year-old Evancho, the Rockettes, and, almost inexplicably, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

According to newly promoted Trump right-hand lady Kellyanne Conway, the president-elect isn’t hurting for singers at his inauguration. She claims that the Trump team has more talent lined up for January 20, but she wont say who.

Despite the boasting of Trump insiders that the inauguration will feature A-list entertainers, many of Hollywood’s biggest names have reportedly opted out of appearing on stage on Donald Trump’s behalf in January. Here is a list of quite a few folks who won’t be singing for their inauguration supper.

Celine Dion won’t be singing at the January 20 bash, even though Trump friend Steve Wynn promised the former reality TV star that she would perform.

A Trump team member told the BBC that Sir Elton John would be singing at the inauguration. Elton himself cleared up that bit of misinformation by telling the New York Times that he won’t be doing any such thing.

After wide reports that Garth Brooks would be crooning at the Trump inauguration, multiple outlets are saying that the country singer will be a no-show. Brooks himself has yet to comment.

KISS front-man Gene Simmons isn’t going to be singing for Donald in January. According to his wife, he plans to be touring around Europe during the event and “politely declined” to attend the inauguration.

The Chainsmokers won’t be making an inauguration appearance, says the band’s manager. No matter what New York Magazine says.

David Foster, the lauded producer, also claims that he “politely declined” participating in the event.

Eric McCormick of Will and Grace fame reportedly will report. If he gets a lobotomy. Or perhaps even something more extreme. He did suggest that Donald Trump call pal Scott Baio.

“My whole brain removed from my head…I don’t know what the line-up will be, but I hear Scott Baio’s doing dramatic readings.”

To be fair, nobody has reported that Eric McCormick was ever asked to perform on January 20, so his brain will likely remain in his skull.

According to Frozen star Idina Menzel, Donald Trump may need to sing for himself at his inauguration fest.

“Maybe he’ll just have to sing something himself. He probably thinks he has a great voice; he thinks he does everything great.”

Even though the entertainment industry appears, at least on the surface, to be putting up a wall between themselves and Donald Trump’s inauguration, there are rumors that Trump’s fans and inauguration attendees won’t be completely bored at the Washington, D.C., shindig.

Reportedly, The Beach Boys are being considered to fill a performance slot. The band is said to have been asked to put on a show, but has not yet confirmed that they will perform. On the other hand, they haven’t turned the Trump team down flat like so many others.

It is also rumored that a few of the vocal Trump supporters among the Hollywood elite could be doing their thing in honor of their new president. Stars such as Kanye, Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, and even Paris Hilton have refused to comment, at least to Fox411, regarding whether or not they will be on stage for Trump’s big night.

Donald Trump, the president-elect himself, has also refused to directly speak out about which celebrities have officially agreed to perform at the January 20 inauguration, but he has taken to Twitter to talk trash on celebs in general.

