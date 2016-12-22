Kylie Jenner Denies She And Tyga Starred In A Sex Tape [Report]

Did Kylie Jenner star in a sex tape with her boyfriend, Tyga?

Earlier this week, a video appeared on a website which appeared to feature the 19-year-old reality star and her 27-year-old rapper boyfriend engaged in sexual activity in an all-white bathroom. However, according to TMZ, Kylie Jenner was not the woman featured in the clip, nor is Tyga the man featured in the video.

“Sources close to [Kylie Jenner] tell us she and her camp have seen the alleged sex tape that surfaced on a website Thursday, and their only reaction is… it’s 100% not Kylie doing the deed,” TMZ revealed to readers on December 22.

Kylie Jenner has been targeted by rumors of a possible sex tape before but when it comes to the latest rumor, she reportedly feels that the woman in the video doesn’t even look like her. That said, the mystery woman was sporting a pair of blonde braids which look a whole lot like those sported by Kylie Jenner recently.

“[Kylie Jenner] was rocking that ‘do a couple months ago, and one of her actual Snapchat vids from around that time is attached to the alleged sex tape,” TMZ noted.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga began dating one another publicly in 2015 after months of rumors claiming the rapper was dating an underaged Jenner. For months after Tyga split from Blac Chyna, the mother of his son King Cairo, he was accused of engaging in a secret romance with Jenner, who was just 17 at the time.

Although Kylie Jenner insisted things between them were friendly and nothing more at the time, they went public with their romance around the time of Jenner’s 18th birthday and have been dating on and off ever since. As fans may recall, Kylie Jenner and Tyga publicly announced that they had split last November before getting back together just days later, and in May of this year, they temporarily ended their relationship yet again.

During their time off, Kylie Jenner and Tyga both dated other people for a short time. When it came to Kylie Jenner, she chose to spend time with PartyNextDoor, a hip hop artist, after splitting from Tyga, and Tyga, on the other hand, embarked on a number of outings with British lingerie model Demi Rose Mawby.

After Kylie Jenner and Tyga called it quits in May, rumors claiming the rapper was prepared to leak a sex tape of them together began to swirl, and a short time later, it was revealed that the tape could garner the then-ex-pair at least $10 million.

“The tape would be worth a minimum of $10 million. That number could go up based on how hot the sex is!!” Steven Hirsch, founder of Vivid Entertainment, explained to Hollywood Life in May. “Whether or not they are still together, we feel that a sex tape with Kylie and Tyga would be in high demand. No one seems to be able to confirm if, in fact, a photo of them from a tape has surfaced. Even with all these uncertainties, we remain interested in acquiring the tape if it exists and if it doesn’t, in making a new one with them.”

The report went on to claim that Kylie Jenner was “devastated” over Tyga’s potential betrayal.

“[Kylie Jenner] is devastated that she invested so much trust in Tyga,” the source explained. “Her excuse is she was blindsided by her love for him, and she would’ve done anything she could to make him happy. But now Kylie feels foolish that she allowed [a sex tape] to happen, and just hopes it all gets resolved pretty quickly.”

[Featured Image by Scott Barbour/Getty Images]