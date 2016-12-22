Xbox Live Gold’s January 2017 Free Games & Deals For The ‘Biggest Sale Ever’ Revealed

The first set of free games coming to Xbox Live Gold members in 2017 has been revealed. Also, the list of games included in Countdown, the Xbox Store’s “biggest sale ever,” is already out.

This New Year, in celebration of the game’s release on Xbox, active subscribers of Xbox Live Gold can get their free copy of World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap, according to Major Nelson. Originally available for almost $20, the tower-defense title from Neocore is slated to be one of the free Xbox One games coming in January.

Deathtrap also offers action roleplaying elements and other exciting features such as game modes like Single Player, Cooperative Campaign, and PvP, as posted on Neocore Games’ official website. Xbox Live Gold members have the entire month of January to grab their own copy of this free title.

Also part of the list of the January 2017 free games is Killer Instinct Season 2 Ultra Edition, which is regularly priced at a whopping $39.90. But thanks to Microsoft’s Games with Gold, Xbox One owners will be able to experience the Season pack without any expense at all. Gaming news website VG24/7 noted the following that could further encourage you to download the free game from January 16 to February 15.

“The base Killer Instinct game is, of course, free at all times, but without the addition of at least one Season pack it’s pretty bare bones. The fighter is currently plodding through Season 3, which kicked off in March this year, but by grabbing this Games with Gold giveaway you’ll have a decent roster to pick from.”

Meanwhile, free games awaiting Xbox 360 users with Xbox Live Gold subscription in January are The Cave and Rayman Origins. The former, an adventure game from Monkey Island, Double Fine Productions and Maniac Mansion creator Ron Gilbert, is scheduled to be free from the first day of the month until the 15th. It will then be replaced by Ubisoft’s Rayman Origins beginning on January 16 until the last day of the month. It is also worth mentioning that these two free Xbox 360 games are backward compatible, which means Xbox One owners can play them as well.

Here’s a video to learn more about January 2017’s free games for Xbox Live Gold subscribers:

While waiting for the New Year so these games will finally become ready as free downloads, Xbox Live Gold members can take advantage of various Xbox One and Xbox 360 deals activated for them. For instance, Countdown is a sale event where Xbox will “offer 19 days of deals on hundreds of games, movies & TV shows and apps.”

The first week for the Countdown deals started yesterday, December 22, and will end on Wednesday, December 28, according to a separate post on Major Nelson. Also part of the Countdown Sale is Daily Deals for Xbox One, which also began yesterday and will run through the end of the month, counting down to 2017. Xbox Live Gold members will receive an additional ten percent discount from the Countdown deals.

Watch the Countdown sale’s video below:

Some of the most popular video game franchises included in Countdown are various editions of Assassin’s Creed, Battlefield 1, Call of Duty, Final Fantasy XV, Forza Horizon 3, Forza Motorsport 6, Gears of War 4, Grand Theft Auto 5, Metal Gear Solid, NBA 2K17, The Elder Scrolls V and a lot more.

There’s also an exciting deal available for Xbox One or Xbox 360 owners who are not yet subscribed to Xbox Live Gold. Until January 9, they can sign up for the program for only $1 for the first month, giving them the chance to enjoy giveaways (free games every month via Games with Gold), discounts and deals (weekly Deals with Gold offering) that are currently exclusive to Gold members. Remember, too, that there’s additional 10% discount given to Xbox Live Gold members who will avail the Countdown deals.

[Featured Image by Robert Benson/Getty Images for Microsoft]