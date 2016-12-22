Author Who Tweeted Ivanka Trump JetBlue Incident Attacked On Amazon

The man who tweeted about the incident involving Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, on the JetBlue flight is now being attacked on his Amazon book pages with nefarious reviews from people that are lashing out about the incident.

According to a report on CNN, Ivanka Trump and her husband were aboard a JetBlue flight destined for Hawaii when a man was reportedly harassing the couple. That was when the JetBlue air staff took action and decided to eject the man from the flight.

A man named Matthew Lasner claimed on Twitter that it was his husband that was ejected from the JetBlue flight, as well as himself, but he also claimed that there was a very different scenario that played out. In the tweet, which has since been deleted, as well as Lasner’s Twitter account, he claimed that JetBlue forced his husband off the flight after overhearing a conversation.

The tweet, which included a photo of Ivanka Trump, said, “Ivanka [Trump] just before @JetBlue kicked us off our flight when a flt attendant overheard my husband expressing displeasure about flying w/ Trumps.”

CNN also took a screenshot of a picture of a previous tweet that Matthew Lasner made prior to that which said, “Ivanka [Trump] and Jared [Kushner] at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them. #banalityofevil.”

After these tweets were revealed to the public, Matthew Lasner, who has been identified as an author and sells his books on Amazon (among other places), has seen a barrage of public backlash against him since his Twitter account has been removed.

It seems as though people who are outraged by the Ivanka Trump incident have taken to a new avenue to express their anger for Matthew Lasner. Since the incident, his Amazon book pages have been flooded with one-star reviews and people leaving scathing comments about Lasner, directly speaking about the Ivanka Trump incident and making nefarious comments about his books.

All of the negative reviews on Matthew Lasner’s Amazon book’s page have been time-stamped for December 22, which is today. Although it is hard to say for sure if these people who left reviews for his books actually read them (full-length novels), they have all indeed been exposed as not a “verified purchase,” which Amazon stamps on reviews to help readers better judge the character and sensibility of the reviewer.

“This author of this book is a complete loser who preys on women and children at airports. He is a typical academic who has never produced anything and couldn’t make it outside of academia. AVOID THIS BOOK. AVOID THIS HORRIBLE MISERABLE PERSON,” one reviewer wrote on Matthew Lasner’s book titled Affordable Housing in New York: The People, Places, and Policies That Transformed a City.

On the same book, another Amazon reviewer wrote, “Matt Lasner tries to be subtle in telling his story, but alas, Trump Acceptance Resistance Disorder (TARD) seems to permeate every page. By the final chapter, one must wonder if he is fit to be a ‘professor’ at any American college, or if therapy and/or institutionalization should be a priority instead of authoring such horrible literature. His mental illness shining through each chapter nearly brings tears to your eyes. If you are hoping for a cheerful book to bestow upon your loved one this Christmas, you might want to look elsewhere.”

Again, this review was written today on his novel, which is only available in hardback and must be shipped to the buyer… and is 336 pages long.

There are several other reviewers who claim to have read the 336-page hardback, shipped book, all on December 22. This is also the case with Lasner’s other book, High Life: Condo Living in the Suburban Century, which has been swarmed with reviews that are very much like the previous examples.

It seems fairly clear that Matthew Lasner is being attacked for tweeting about the incident that involved his husband, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner. Although some reviews do not mention Ivanka Trump by name, the wording clearly indicates that they are angry about the situation.

