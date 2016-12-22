Pregnant Florida Woman Makes $200 A Day Selling Positive Pregnancy Tests On Craigslist

A pregnant woman from Florida claims to be making $200 a day selling positive pregnancy tests on Craigslist.

Per Independent, the pregnant woman from Florida – who preferred to remain nameless – admitted to selling positive pregnancy tests using Craigslist in order to help pay off her college tuition. According to the pregnant woman from Florida, she claims to have gotten the idea while she was searching for jobs she could do while she was pregnant.

The pregnant woman told WJAX-TV, “$200 in a day off, something I have to do no matter what.” The pregnant college woman considers selling the positive pregnancy tests on Craigslist a “no brainer.”

“Me being in college working on a bachelor’s and needing all this money to pay for a degree, this was a no-brainer.”

The woman from Florida was selling the pregnancy tests for $30 per test. She offered her buyers discretion and never asked any questions regarding why they were purchasing the pregnancy tests in the first place.

It was three years ago, in 2013, that the trend of selling positive pregnancy tests first surfaced. At the time, a woman from Buffalo was selling positive pregnancy tests for $25 a test. According to Independent, this price tag was considered to be a little pricey at the time.

“Positive Pregnancy Test! – $25 (Buffalo, NY)” was what the headline of the Craigslist advertisement read.

“Yes, you saw that right! I am selling positive pregnancy tests! Ever since I became pregnant, I have been asked numerous times for a positive test, so I decided to start charging for it! I will take the test the same day you to pick it up! I don’t care what you use it for, not my business!)”

The Independent investigated by performing a quick Craigslist search for pregnancy tests in the state of New York. This quick search revealed nine different listings offering positive pregnancy tests and/or urine. The prices on the tests and urine ranged from $25 to $40.

Most of the positive pregnancy test and urine listings on Craigslist encourage only buyers who are serious and interested in purchasing to contact. The listings also tend to promise discretion by informing the buyer no questions will be asked.

The biggest question cropping up as the story of the woman from Florida making $200 a day selling positive pregnancy tests starts to gain attention is – why? Why would anyone want to buy a positive pregnancy test?

While there has been a lot of speculation across many different social media platforms, no one knows for sure because part of the appeal in buying the positive pregnancy test for the buyers is discretion.

Some social media users have speculated women could be purchasing positive pregnancy tests as a way to trap their partner into having unprotected sex with her by convincing him she is already pregnant. The Florida woman selling the positive pregnancy tests, however, does not believe that is the case.

It is also possible women are purchasing the positive pregnancy tests simply to play a prank on someone by tricking them into thinking she is pregnant.

A lawyer who focuses on health care issues regarding Medicaid and Medicare in the state of New York is unaware of any laws preventing these women from selling positive pregnancy tests. He does, however, believe the act of selling positive pregnancy tests could result in legal issues. Ultimately, he believes whether or not selling positive pregnancy tests could result in legal troubles depends on what the buyer is using the pregnancy test for.

“There’s going to be all sorts of crime and legal liability there.”

Dale Carson, WJAX-TV‘s “law and safety expert,” believes legislators need to do something about this as it will more than likely result in acts of fraud.

“This is the kind of thing that makes legislators go ‘we need to pass a law that says you can’t do this.”

How do you feel about pregnant women selling positive pregnancy tests? Do you think selling positive pregnancy tests should be illegal or do you think it is an inventive way to make some money? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section found below.

[Featured Image by Chompoo Suriyo/Shutterstock]