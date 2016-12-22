UFO News: Shock Over California As Mysterious Craft Sprays Radioactive Green Chemicals Over Residential Area

An incident currently being investigated by the Mutual UFO Network has sparked the interest of conspiracy theorists, after a witness from Huntington Beach, California, reported seeing a mysterious craft seemingly spraying the skies above a residential area with a distinctly green, possibly radioactive substance. Opting to remain anonymous, the witness who reported the incident described how the UFO sighting transpired.

“I looked up to see what I first thought was a passenger plane on fire. Within a second or two, I was startled because I had realized this was no plane. It was a dull silver-domed object with orange lights around its middle. It was a typical domed UFO looking craft. It was obvious to me that this craft was in trouble.”

According to the witness, the appearance of the mysterious object almost made it look like it was experiencing some technical trouble, mainly because of the ominous-looking gas leaking from the craft. What was rather interesting, however, was that the flying object did not look like a helicopter or any man-made craft. Instead, it looked like a traditional flying saucer.

Eventually, however, the witness noted that the UFO was not having trouble flying at all. Rather, it seemed to be leaking the gas intentionally, almost as if it was spraying the atmosphere with the strange substance. The witness further stated that there was no intense burning around the UFO. It simply left a sinister-looking vapor trail, according to the Express.

“The vapor trail didn’t seem to be coming from any particular vent or place on the craft, it seemed to almost enshroud the craft and then slip off and fall behind. It would leave a trail and dissipate within a few seconds. The color was both concerning and fascinatingly beautiful. My first thoughts were that it was highly poisonous or radioactive. The rumbling hiss seemed to increase in intensity coinciding with the billowing emerald green shimmery misty vapor or smoke this craft was leaving in its wake.”

The incident has triggered a wave of speculation from conspiracy theorists, many of whom noted that the vapor trail being left behind by the mysterious craft might be harmful in nature. The sighting has most notably attracted the attention of UFO investigator and conspiracy theorist Scott C. Waring, who stated on his website UFO Sightings Daily that the incident was very interesting and disturbing at the same time.

“A dark UFO disk was moving around above the eyewitnesses neighborhood and the UFO was making a green trail behind it. Now this concerns me because it appears to be a UFO that is spraying something over the neighborhood. This may be another alien experiment… something that will effect (sic) their health, probably mental health and either improve or worsen their lives. If this UFO was damaged which caused the smoke, it would have landed somewhere.”

Chemtrails and their possible effects on people have been the center of various conspiracy theories in the past, with many believers stating that powerful organizations such as the Illuminati, the New World Order, or pharmaceutical giants are using jet streams as a means to spread substances in the atmosphere. Theories as to what the alleged substances are vary greatly, from aerosols designed to combat global warming to virus strains created to make people sick. Others also suggest that the chemtrails might be substances that are specifically designed to affect the mental health of people, encouraging the general population to be content with the status quo.

While the validity of these claims has never been fully confirmed nor debunked, the chemtrail conspiracy theory remains to be among the most prolific shock claims today. Over the past year, various UFO sightings even appeared to show otherworldly machines investigating chemtrails left behind by aircraft. The truth behind the recent MUFON report might never be uncovered, and the ominous vapor the mysterious craft spread over the California residential area might never be analyzed. Despite this, however, it is difficult to deny that something is indeed being spread on the atmosphere on a regular basis. Just like the truth behind UFOs, the full disclosure about chemtrails still remains to be seen.

[Featured Image by Who is Danny/Shutterstock]