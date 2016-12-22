Best Scary Horror Movies Of 2016 That Avid And Casual Fans Will Enjoy

Not every year is great for horror movies, but 2016 has provided some of the best horror movies in recent history. But not all of the horror movies of 2016 are suitable for casual fans; titles like The Witch and Green Room are likely to be too brutal or unnerving for un-tailored viewers. Most casual fans prefer suspense over gore, and there are plenty of horror movies from 2016 that fit that bill. The movies on this list do have blood — after all this is horror we’re talking about — but it’s not excessive and the blood serves a purpose.

Hush

Though there is some blood, this film (exclusively available on Netflix) uses it sparingly and mainly relies on intense suspense to instill fear. And make no mistake about it, this film is very scary. With a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Hush continues to be the highest-rated horror film of the year; the site describes the synopsis and why this is one of the best scary horror movies of 2016.

“In this heart-pounding thriller from acclaimed writer and director Mike Flanagan (Oculus, Before I Wake), silence takes on a terrifying new dimension for a young woman living along in the woods. Author Maddie Young (Kate Siegel) lives a life of utter isolation after losing her hearing as a teenager. She’s retreated form society, living in seclusion and existing in a completely silent world. But one night, the fragile world is shattered when the masked face of a psychotic killer appears in her window. Without another living soul for miles, and with no way to call for help, it appears that Maddie is at the killer’s mercy… but he may have underestimated his prey. As this horrifying game of cat and mouse escalates to a breathless fever- pitch, Maddie must push herself beyond her mental and physical limits in order to survive the night.”

10 Cloverfield Lane

Perhaps no horror film is more suitable for casual fans than 10 Cloverfield Lane. This suspenseful thriller is as intriguing as it is scary. Not every movie lives up to its trailer — this one does!

Don’t Breathe

If you have ever wondered what would happen if Rambo went blind and burglars broke into his house, wonder no more. This film doesn’t have excessive gore, but there is a disturbing scene towards the end that may make some cringe. This scary film is very intense and creepy; however, it’s likely to not haunt viewers once the closing credits roll.

The Shallows

If you are looking for scary horror movies centered on a shark, and you’ve already seen Jaws, then this is the film for you. Blake Lively (The Town) portrays a surfer catching some waves at a remote beach. She ends up stranded only 200 yards from shore, but in her way to safe ground is a gigantic man-eating shark. Though the shark’s abilities and size is unbelievable, the suspense is all too real.

The Monster

Out of all of the horror movies of 2016, perhaps none did better than The Monster when it comes to character building. This film provides a powerful and in-depth back story to the two main characters well before the suspense starts. So by the time the scary scenes begin, the audience is fully invested and rooting for the protagonists to survive the horrific beast.

Viral

Often, the “virus” subgenre of horror movies are generic and are designed only to be gross-out films. But Viral is genuinely scary and it has a solid plot.

Lights Out

When looking for scary horror movies sometimes all you need is a good old-fashioned ghost story. Lights Out is one of the best horror movies of 2016 centered on the supernatural. And though it uses most of the usual tropes found in horror movies, it still provides a good story.

From Hush to Lights Out, there are plenty of horror movies from 2016 that even casual fans of horror will enjoy.

[Featured Image by Columbia Pictures]