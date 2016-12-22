Gwen Stefani’s Kids Aren’t Brushing Off Blake Shelton [Debunked]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren’t in the midst of drama with her kids.

While a recent publication by OK! Magazine claims Gwen Stefani’s children, including Kingston, 10, and Zuma, 8, have decided to “brush off” Blake Shelton, Gossip Cop has shut down the rumor, claiming there is no truth to the report.

“Gwen Stefani expected an early December weekend in Lake Arrowhead, Calif., with her three sons to be a relaxing retreat, but according to a source close to Gwen, it was anything but,” a supposed source told OK! Magazine. “That’s because her two eldest boys, Kingston, 10, and Zuma, 8, have grown tired of the country crooner always being around!”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been spending time as a family since shortly after they began dating and often, the boys are seen enjoying time at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma. Still, the OK! Magazine report suggested that Kingston and Zuma were actually not fans of the singer — and that they felt their dad, Gavin Rossdale, was much cooler.

“Blake is great with [Gwen Stefani’s] 2-year-old, Apollo, but he hasn’t totally bonded with the older ones,” the incorrect insider continued. “All the boys know is that since Blake came on the scene, they’ve been seeing less of their real dad [Gavin Rossdale]. They’re starting to blame Blake for the upheaval in their lives.”

While the source suggested it was Shelton’s fault that the children’s parents were no longer together, that is far from the case. As fans will recall, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship didn’t begin until months after Stefani and Rossdale parted ways. In addition, Stefani’s marriage reportedly ended due to Rossdale’s alleged affair with their former nanny.

Shelton has “tried ‘desperately’ to win over Kingston and Zuma, spoiling them every chance he gets,” but “he’s still a little awkward with them and Gwen knows it,” the alleged insider claimed. “Kingston has [Gwen Stefani] that Blake isn’t as ‘cool’ as Gavin. She’s frustrated that the kids aren’t fully accepting him yet.”

What OK! Magazine failed to mention was the clear admiration Gwen Stefani’s sons have shown in the past for her boyfriend. For instance, during the trip the outlet mentioned, both Kingston and Zuma were seen wearing matching camouflage outfits with Shelton. In addition, Kingston shared a FaceSwap of himself recently and in which he was seen singing one of the singer’s songs.

In response to the magazine’s report, Gossip Cop confirmed there was no issues between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s kids.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating one another while filming the ninth season of The Voice. Although the couple also starred together in Season 7 of the NBC series, things didn’t turn romantic between them until fall of last year, months after Stefani and Shelton both parted ways with their former spouses.

A short time after their romance began, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton chose to confirm their romance publicly and within hours of their dating announcement, they turned up at an after party for the Country Music Awards. From there, the couple featured their flirty moments with one another on The Voice and proceeded to attend a number of red carpet events.

While there have many rumors claiming Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will soon get married and start a family, the couple has yet to announce any such plans for the future. Instead, they are planning to reunite for the upcoming 12th season of The Voice, which will debut on NBC on Monday, February 27, at 8 p.m.

Gwen Stefani typically appears every other season on the show but because of her recent tour, she was unable to appear on Season 11.

[Featured Image by Norm Hall/Getty Images]