J.K. Rowling Reveals New Novels Are Currently In The Works

Exciting news for fans of the Harry Potter series creator, J.K. Rowling. The imaginative writer recently confirmed that she is currently working on two brand new novels.

While the story of Harry Potter is said to be officially over, Rowling responded to a fan on Twitter yesterday who had asked if she had anything new in the works. In addition to wrapping up the screenplay for the second Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them movie, Rowling tweeted that she was, at that very moment, also working on a brand new story.

Predictably, this exchange set off a buzz of excitement among eager fans on Twitter hoping to engage the author. Rowling obliged and exchanged tweets with several followers, giving out some hints of what was to come along the way.

After one very hopeful fan of Newt Scamander misinterpreted Rowling’s original tweet, J.K. let her down gently, but firmly, denying any new developments regarding that character’s particular plot in paperback.

J.K. Rowling went on to explain that she will be releasing not one, but two new books in the near future. The popular Harry Potter author said that she planned to publish one novel under her own name, while the other would be written under her pen name, Robert Galbraith.

Time speculated on the subject of the Galbraith novel, guessing that it would be a continuation of the popular detective series, Cormoran Strike.

“While the topic of her Rowling book remains a mystery, the Galbraith will presumably be the fourth installment in her Cormoran Strike detective series — the third of which, Career of Evil, was published in 2015.”

According to The Guardian, some believe that Rowling may end up breaking her 2007 promise that the seventh Harry Potter book would be the last.

“Speculation was rife that the new Rowling novel would feature Harry Potter. Despite promising in 2007 that Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows would be the final book featuring the boy wizard, the Edinburgh-based author appears to have found it hard to leave Harry alone. In 2015, she described the two-part Cursed Child play as ‘the eighth Harry Potter.’ Harry’s son Albus is the focus of the play, tickets for which sold out in hours when they went on sale.”

When one fan offered some good-natured ribbing at Rowling’s expense, Rowling playfully swatted back, giving fans an inside look at her creative method in the process.

