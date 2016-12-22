Kordell Stewart’s Alleged NSFW Gay Sex Tape Hits Web As Quentin Latham Says He’s Boyfriend Who Leaked It [Video]

The video is a daunting one, with brief shots of what some claim represents the “eggplant” of Kordell Stewart. Therefore, anyone who might not want to view accidental shots of the NSFW sex tape purporting to show Kordell — as it pans up to show the face of a man who looks an awful lot like Stewart — might do well to stay off Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at the moment. Otherwise, an investigation into why #KordellStewart is currently a trending item on Twitter might provide shots of a sex tape before the social media platform can delete the sex tape snippets.

According to BET, the alleged sex tape of Kordell arrived in the email inbox of the Atlanta blogger who runs the Funky Dineva website. The mysterious email had the subject line “Kordell,” with a warning about “disturbing” contents that ended up being the alleged sex tape of Kordell that’s setting Twitter afire. The email was reportedly written by a man named Quentin Latham, who has claimed to have dated Kordell for the past two years — and is just now exposing Stewart because of the manipulation that Latham claims Kordell has enacted upon Quentin.

If it truly is Stewart in the sex tape, it would be one of the first pieces of evidence that seem to confirm the accusations that have swirled around Kordell for years about Stewart potentially being gay. Kordell sat down with Steve Harvey recently, as seen in the following video, to dispute gay rumors from years ago. Kordell said to “each his own” about the gay rumors, saying that God created Adam and Eve — and claimed that people were hating on him when rumors started about Kordell in a park with what Stewart says others claimed to be a “transvestite.”

Stewart went on to claim that he was looking for a real woman and not a little girl, as seen in the below video from Harvey’s show. The quip appeared as a dig against Stewart’s ex-wife, Porsha Williams, who was largely introduced to the world via the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

When reality show fans met Porsha and Kordell, Porsha modeled her clothes for Stewart, saying that Kordell wanted to dress her up like his little princess. Over time, however, Porsha — along with her cast mates — appeared to grow weary with a storyline that featured Kordell appearing to be a controlling husband who didn’t want Porsha going to strip clubs and on other outings with the crew. After divorcing Kordell, Porsha amazed reality TV show fans by transforming from a sheltered wife into a twerking wild woman on the show.

Meanwhile, Quentin’s claims about Kordell are lighting up the net, with claims that Stewart controlled Quentin via money.

“When we met he was my ‘bro.’ We played golf, went on trips, he supported me when I was finishing my Masters (yes he paid) and I supported him when he was finishing up his degree earlier this year. But I feel like just because he has more money over me he can control me.”

Quentin went on to claim how things allegedly transformed from a “bro” type of friendship into a supposed sexual union between him and Kordell.

“We became friends, then close friends, slept in the bed together on trips without doing anything. Then one day… I woke up and while laying in bed he brought up last sexual encounters. He told me about how he let two girls such his d*** and one started licking his a**. He asked had I ever done or would I… I said maybe. He jokingly said ‘with me?’ I said maybe… nothing happened for months until we got drunk and he aggressively said he wanted. Needless to say that began our relationship.”

Latham even mentioned Porsha in his claims, saying that when Porsha came back around, things between Quentin and Kordell soured. Latham went on to provide the alleged proof of the sex tape that he claims shows Kordell in it as evidence.

