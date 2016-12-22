Ivanka Trump Harassed On JetBlue Flight About President-Elect Father Donald Trump

Ivanka Trump was reportedly harassed while boarding a JetBlue flight out of New York. The passenger was removed from the plane for shouting at the president-elect’s daughter about Donald Trump supposedly “ruining our country.”

A male passenger was removed from a JetBlue plane in New York on Thursday after he reportedly harassed Ivanka Trump, who was on board in commercial with her three children.

❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 18, 2016 at 1:53pm PST

People obtained a public statement from JetBlue that said that this incident was taken very seriously.

“The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”

Sources from President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team told ABC News that Ivanka was traveling with her children: Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick, and Theodore James.

The soon-to-be presidential family was apparently accompanied by Secret Service agents but they were not involved in the incident. A spokesperson for JetBlue said that it was the airline’s decision to remove the passenger from their plane.

According to TMZ, the passenger allegedly said to Ivanka Trump, “Your father is ruining the country. Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.”

As he was being removed from the JetBlue plane he could be heard allegedly shouting, “You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion?”

The male passenger’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

However, in a series of since-deleted tweets, a Twitter user named Matthew Lasner allegedly shared a photo of Ivanka Trump, 35, on the JetBlue plane with the caption, “Ivanka just before @JetBlue kicked us off our flight when a flight attendant overheard my husband expressing displeasure about flying w/ Trumps.”

Oof. Life comes at you fast. He tweeted.

He deleted.

Now his account is gone. pic.twitter.com/Tj6LVDXC1V — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) December 22, 2016

In earlier tweets, the same user allegedly tweeted that Ivanka and her husband were flying “commercial.”

“Ivanka and [husband Jared Kushner] at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them to harrass them. #banalityofevil”

Lasner’s account has since been deleted.

The Hill also tweeted a picture of Ivanka Trump appearing to look at someone, and the caption says she is being attacked by a screaming passenger.

Ivanka Trump attacked by screaming passanger on JetBlue flight: reporthttps://t.co/RPu7DnO9mh pic.twitter.com/8Ms4jBoQaA — The Hill (@thehill) December 22, 2016

Ivanka Trump was one of Donald Trump’s most visible supporters on his campaign trail, often advocating for women’s issues. While introducing her father at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last summer, she vowed that Donald Trump would be a strong supporter of working mothers.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates Kennedy Airport, has not yet commented on the JetBlue incident.

Since working on Donald Trump’s campaign, Ivanka has become even more involved in her father’s political life, according to News.com.

Ivanka joined Donald’s transition team, met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and, more recently, had a sit-down with tech executives from Facebook, Apple, and other Silicon Valley giants.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Staff/Getty Images]