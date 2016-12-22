WWE Rumors: Backstage Plans For When Bayley Will Win ‘Raw’ WWE Women’s Championship

Since the inception of the Monday Night Raw Women’s Championship, there have only been two women to hold the belt — Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. That sounds like it’s going to change come WrestleMania 33 if you believe the current rumors coming from Bleacher Report.

According to the popular sports news outlet, Bayley is slated to win her first title on the main roster at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, on April 2, 2017. If this rumor proves to be true, it’ll be interesting to see what the company does with one of the biggest fan favorites on the roster in the meantime.

On the December 19 edition of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte came out to celebrate after winning a 30-minute Iron Man match the night before against Sasha Banks at WWE Roadblock: End of the Line. During her promo, Bayley came out to interrupt which infuriated Flair and led to a match between two of WWE NXT‘s four horsewomen.

Here’s those backstage reports on how Vince McMahon sees the Raw Women’s division you’ve been looking for https://t.co/z1JUJdEccW — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) December 20, 2016

The two women went back and forth in a pretty solid battle, but it was Bayley who was declared the winner after she caught Charlotte in a backslide. Flair technically got her shoulder up before the three-count, but the referee didn’t see it which moved Bayley’s record to 3-0 all-time against the Raw Women’s Champion.

If the plans are to have Bayley win her first title at Wrestlemania 33, then it’s a little surprising to see WWE start this feud so early. There’s no way the company can expect to drag a Bayley and Charlotte rivalry out over the next 12 or 13 weeks without risking backlash from the WWE Universe. Fans are already sick and tired of Monday Night Raw because it seems to be the same feuds over and over again, and this wouldn’t help.

With the feud between Sasha and Charlotte allegedly ending at Roadblock, that really doesn’t leave any other worthy title contenders on the roster for the women’s belt. Nia Jax would be the only other one to come to mind, but she just started a feud with Banks on Monday night so that would make it difficult for the company to suddenly have her feud with Charlotte over the next couple of months.

Backstage News On A WrestleMania 33 Feud, Why WWE Postponed Bayley Vs. Charlotte Flair https://t.co/Ag3UL1omc6 — PWMania.com (@PWMania) December 20, 2016

We’ll just have to wait and see how WWE decides to work this out. In the meantime, Bayley recently did an interview Total Wrestling Magazine where she talked about the differences between the talent on the NXT roster and the main roster. Bayley also touched on Dusty Rhodes and what kind of an impact he had on her career.

“It’s tough but it’s all worth it. It’s been a long road for me coming from NXT. I’ve been with NXT for almost four years, and just getting to WWE and now being able to travel with them; I kind of have to make new friends and get hotel rooms, and travel in different cities every single night. It’s very different, but it’s so much fun. All the hard work that I had with NXT has prepared me for this.” “(Dusty) believed in everybody and he always caught that one special thing about somebody, even if they didn’t know what that was. He would just find the little things that about people that were so special.”

#RawSundayDhamaal Debate Question for this week is –

Is Bayley, Charlotte’s biggest challenge yet? pic.twitter.com/aBLYrWXcYT — Ten Sports (@ten_sports) December 22, 2016

“When I first started my character in my first match with Alicia Fox, I walked out with my hair I a ponytail and as soon as I got into the ring I took the ponytail out and let my hair down, because I knew it would get messed up and I didn’t want to look ridiculous on TV. When I came back through the curtain Dusty was the first one to stop me and he said ‘why did you take your hair down?’ I said because it’s going to get messed up and I didn’t think WWE would like a girl with a ponytail. He said ‘no. That is your trademark. That is your thing. That’s what makes you stand out.’ And now little girls love to put their hair up in a side ponytail and it’s like a little trademark.”

Watch the December 26 edition of Monday Night Raw at 8 p.m. EDT to see the next developments in the feud between Charlotte Flair and Bayley.

