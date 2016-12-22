Chance The Rapper, Jeremih Drop Surprise Mixtape: ‘Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama’

Christmas came early this year for Chance The Rapper fans. He dropped a surprise mixtape with Jeremih that will get you in the Christmas spirit.

The duo released Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama on Soundcloud early Thursday morning, according to Variety.

Merry Christmas Lil Mama: A New Mixtape by Jeremih & Chance https://t.co/SHQSgCZipt — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) December 22, 2016

The rappers dedicated the song to their hometown of Chicago, with songs like “Chi Town Christmas,” which sounds like a riff on the holiday classic, “Carol of the Bells.”

Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama has nine songs and also features rappers Noname and Lud Foe. Comedian Hannibal Buress is also featured on the mixtape.

It was a long process with 73 of my original verses being rejected. Sorry for holding the project up. https://t.co/Es3SS9qmfl — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) December 22, 2016

The Fader asked Hannibal Buress how he managed to get onto Chance The Rapper’s holiday mixtape. His response was that he was in New York when Chance was in town to perform on Saturday Night Live.

“Chance hit me up like, ‘Come through the studio to track some vocals.’ I’m like, ‘Does that mean rap?’ Because, I mean. He’s like, ‘Whatever, come through.’ So he’s working on this Christmas project with Jeremih and he asked me to talk about Christmas at the end of this track. He loops it up and I just go in and talk for a few minutes.”

Hannibal Buress also made a video back in 2013 with Chance The Rapper, before his mixtape Acid Rap came out.

Buress said that he met Chance back then to make that video and although they both lead busy lives, they have managed to keep in touch over the years.

This is the first mixtape that Chance The Rapper has released since dropping the critically acclaimed Coloring Book mixtape in May. Jeremih’s last music release was Late Nights: Europe in August.

Coloring Book was streamed over 57 million times in the first week it was released.

This is not the first time that Chance The Rapper and Jeremih have collaborated.

Jeremih previously sang on Chance’s song “Summer Friends,” which was a remembrance of the friends lost to Chicago’s escalating gun violence.

Chance also rapped a verse to a remix of Jeremih’s “Pass Dat,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

WATCH ‘A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL’ AND ‘SNL’ WITH CASEY AFFLECK, CHANCE THE RAPPER LIVE STREAMING ONLINE [VIDEO]

DON’T MISS ‘A PENTATONIX CHRISTMAS SPECIAL’ AND ‘A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE CHRISTMAS’ WATCH LIVE ONLINE [VIDEO]

CHANCE THE RAPPER ANNOUNCES ‘CHANCE 3’ AND PERFORMS ‘BLESSINGS’ ON ‘JIMMY FALLON’

CHANCE THE RAPPER CONCERT LEADS THOUSANDS TO EARLY VOTING

J. COLE WILL REPORTEDLY DROP NEW ALBUM NEXT WEEK: ‘4 YOUR EYEZ ONLY’

On December 21, Chance The Rapper made an appearance on Huw Stephens’ show on BBC Radio 1, according to Pitchfork.

Chance shared a Christmas playlist with his favorite holiday songs by artists like the Jackson 5, Kanye West, DJ Rashad, Donny Hathaway, and his own holiday song, “Merry Christmas.”

Chance also spoke to Stephens about his personal history with Presidential Obama, his favorite moments from this past year, and more.

Chance The Rapper recently made an epic performance on last week’s episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Casey Affleck. Now the rapper is bringing Christmas three days early for his fans.

Earlier this month, Chance performed at the White House’s tree lighting ceremony. Alongside President Obama and celebrities like Eva Longoria, James Taylor, Mark Anthony, and even Santa Claus, the rapper played “Sunday Candy” and sang “Jingle Bells.”

Chance The Rapper was nominated for two NAACP Image Awards including Outstanding Album for Coloring Book and Entertainer of the Year.

To listen to Chance The Rapper’s new mixtape, download Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama for free on Soundcloud.

[Featured Image by Michael Zorn/Associated Press/AP Images]