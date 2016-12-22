Not Just Tom Cruise: 15 Famous Celebrities You May Not Know Are Scientologists

Since Leah Remini began shining the spotlight on Scientology with her shocking A&E documentary series Scientology and the Aftermath, famous Scientologists like Tom Cruise have been getting a lot of attention. Hollywood is full of other famous celebrity Scientologists, though, according to Yahoo News.

Just about anybody who follows celebrity news knows that Tom Cruise is a devoted Scientologist. The Mission Impossible star has been an outspoken advocate of Scientology for years, and he even debated Matt Lauer on Scientology’s opposition to psychiatric care. Here are 15 other famous celebrities that you may or may not know are Scientologists.

Laura Prepon of Orange Is the New Black is outspoken about her love of Scientology, which she says she joined in 1999. In a famous 2015 interview for a Scientology’s Celebrity Magazine, the former That ’70s Show actress spoke about how much she gains from so-called auditing sessions in understanding that things like her career are not ultimately that important, according to Gawker.

“It’s my job and it’s very important to me, but, when I have huge wins in session, and when you really cognate that you are a thetan and you have a mind and body, and that the MEST universe does not control you—it puts things into perspective.”

Jenna Elfman has also been vocal in the media about her devotion to Scientology. The actress has actively supported Scientology-related charities, including one “human rights commission” called Psychiatry, Industry of Death.

Jenna was also accused by actress and former Scientologist Carmen Llywelyn of verbally attacking her with “Scientology speak” and criticism when the two ran into each other after Carmen left the church.

“She just cut me off and just sputtered something else about Scientology about how I’m gonna leave now,” the Chasing Amy star who was once married to Scientologist Jason Lee told Radar Online. “She said something about how you should get back on the bridge.”

That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson is also a devoted Scientologist.

The actor spoke out against the HBO documentary Going Clear, saying, “I wonder if Sundance would allow a documentary of, like, eight people who hate Judaism?”

Parenthood star Erika Christensen grew up in Scientology and once famously stated in an interview that Scientologists do not, in fact, “worship rabbits.”

Juliette Lewis calls Scientology a religious philosophy and self-help movement and says “you’ll never see a truthful word written about it in mainstream media.”

“I’ll get all conspiratorial on you, and I’m just going to throw this out,” Lewis told the Daily Beast when talking about the main misconceptions of Scientology.

The eccentric actress went on to accuse the media of being funded by pharmaceutical companies and going after Tom Cruise and Scientology because they speak out against pharmaceutical medications like antidepressants.

Fox News commentator Greta Van Susteren, who became famous during the infamous O.J. Simpson murder trial, married into the Church of Scientology after meeting her husband, John Coale.

Mad Men actress Elizabeth Moss considers herself a loyal Scientologist as well. Moss has defended the church in interviews, saying people are “misinformed” about the church.

Nancy Cartwright, who is the voice of Bart Simpson, is also a devoted Scientologist. She got in trouble in 2009 for using her famous Simpson voice in an advertisement for a Scientology conference and she has reportedly given millions of dollars to the church.

My Name is Earl star Jason Lee is also a devout Scientologist. In yet another case of the church of Scientology being blamed for getting between family members, Lee’s wife cited his devotion to Scientology as a cause of their divorce in 2001.

In a celebrity marriage that lasted perhaps in part because both partners are reportedly loyal to Scientology, John Travolta and Kelly Preston both consider themselves members of the controversial church. Travolta even flew volunteers who were fellow Scientologists to Haiti in 2010 to help provide disaster relief.

Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, has been a devoted member of the Church of Scientology for many years, and she speaks publicly for the religion’s anti-psychiatry front group, the Telegraph reports.

Musician Beck is a lifelong practitioner of Scientology, stating in a 2005 interview that his father has been a member of the Church for over 30 years. When asked in an interview for Vulture, he said that the controversial religion is just part of his life.

“Yeah,” he said, “people in my family do it. I’ve read books, and I’ve learned about it. I mean, what I’m doing — I have a job, raising kids, I have friends, I have my interests, so I think my life is pretty full. I’m not off doing some weirdo stuff.

Beck went on to say that it’s impossible to ever characterize an entire group of people in any one way.

“When there is a consensus about [anything],” he said, “I kind of have to take my own council.”

Saying there is “there’s always more to it” when the media classify an entire culture or religion in one way, he went on to say that within any culture there are warlike people and peace-loving people, selfless people and greedy people, and so on.

Avatar star Giovanni Ribisi is another Hollywood actor who grew up in the Church. Ribisi even attended a Scientology school as a child.

Lastly, most people are aware that Kirstie Alley is fiercely dedicated to the Church of Scientology. The actress and former Dancing with the Stars contestant credits Scientology with helping her turn her life around. She has called former member Leah Remini a “bigot” for blasting Scientology.

[Featured Image by Staff/Getty Images]