Mariah Carey To Unveil New ‘Mariah’s World’ Website, Plans Three ‘Surprise Gifts’ For Fans [Video]

No one believes in the spirit of Christmas more than songstress Mariah Carey.

The popular music legend, 46, has long proved her love and dedication for the festive holiday with two musical offerings; 1994’s Merry Christmas LP (which holds the Yuletide staple, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”), and its sequel, 2011’s Merry Christmas II You, an annual run of holiday concerts at New York City’s Beacon Theater, and even a Christmas movie for the Hallmark Channel, 2015’s A Christmas Melody.

However, Carey has always been a bit of a huge “giver,” so it makes sense that she’d find a way gift her beloved Lambily — the sweet nickname of her fan base — this Christmas season, too.

On Thursday, Mariah teamed with Buzzfeed to tease the premiere of her latest project, which is a new official website, MariahsWorld.com.

Part-lifestyle brand, part fan-site and named after the 8-part E! Network docu-series, the webmasters of MariahsWorld.com promise to give people even more insight and access to the woman whom, as Billboard notes, recorded the best-selling album and best-selling Christmas single of all-time.

I’m in the Christmas spirit! I’ve got 3 surprise gifts for my #lambily this week & the first is at 12 PT / 3 ET! ???????? https://t.co/UmJsHXeIZP — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 22, 2016

“MariahsWorld.com is a celebration of the good life and your online guide for transforming your fantasies into reality,” a rep for Carey tells Buzzfeed.

“Explore music, beauty, style, travel, luxury, Mariah, and more.”

Additionally, visitors of MariahsWorld.com will be treated to constantly updated news and posts related to the superstar singer, as well as “exclusive Mariah-themed content” not available anywhere else. To start things off on that front, Carey is offering as a Christmas gift not one, not two, but three never-before-seen Christmas music videos!

Between December 23 and December 25, Christmas Day, Mariah will unveil new visuals for “Silent Night,” “Joy To The World” (both from the Merry Christmas album), and “Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)”/”Housetop Celebration” (recorded for Merry Christmas II You).

Interestingly, one of those songs; specifically, “Joy To The World,” already has two previously-released videos — a performance clip from NYC’s St. John The Divine in 1994, and one for the “Celebratory Mix” that premiered around the same time.

Previews for the three videos making their debut over Christmas weekend can be seen below.

As you might have guessed, as we get ever closer to the morning we unwrap presents under the tree, Mariah has also been gearing up to celebrate. PopSugar reports that on Friday, she allowed a very special duet partner to join her for a live performance of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in her very own kitchen; her 5-year-old son, Monroe.

Merry Christmas everybody! I'm making my favorite sauce and I hope you're enjoying the Yuletide cheer! ???????????????? A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:35am PST

Okay, so it wasn’t exactly “live,” per se, but it was still sweet.

Although the other member of “Dembabies,” a.k.a. Monroe’s twin sister, Morrocan, seemingly wasn’t available to loan her voice, she did turn up in another shot Carey posted last week as Mariah, her children, and rumored flame Bryan Tanaka veered off to Aspen for her annual family getaway.

#backstage moments #rocandroe ???? A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 10, 2016 at 9:18pm PST

Mariah’s ex-husband and usual Aspen attendee, Nick Cannon, wasn’t around for the snap, but sources told Entertainment Tonight that he would turn up eventually, just as he had during every vacation with Mimi and the kids.

“As he normally does for the holidays, Nick Cannon will be joining Carey, Tanaka and the kids in Aspen later this week,” the insider stated.

The MariahsWorld.com website will launch December 22 at 12 p.m. c./3 EST. The Mariah’s World docu-series is currently on-break, but will return to E! on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2017, at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST, as relayed by the show’s official Twitter profile.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]