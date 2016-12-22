Bella Thorne And Charlie Puth No Longer Dating

Bella Thorne’s dating habits have inspired many headlines over the past few months. In early August, The Disney Channel alum shocked her Twitter followers when she announced that she identified as bi-sexual. She turned heads again when she was photographed kissing her brother’s ex-girlfriend, Bella Pendergast. Then, she was in the news due to her brief romance earlier this Fall with Teen Wolf star, Tyler Posey.

Though she and Tyler never confirmed the exact date of their breakup, it was assumed that their relationship ended in early December, according to Just Jared.

Days after, sightings of Bella and singer, Charlie Puth started appearing online, and people assumed that the pair were an item. Both Puth and Thorne have different accounts of the status of their relationship, but whatever they had going on seems to be over now.

Just days after photos surfaced of Bella Thorne and Puth sharing a passionate kiss on the beach, Puth has seemingly broken things off with the Shake It Up star via Twitter.

During the early hours of Thursday morning, Charlie Puth, responding to an article that claimed that Bella and Tyler Posey were still together, blasted Bella for being dishonest.

I can't believe what I'm reading. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

I want nothing but peace for all, I'm just removing myself from this. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

Bella Thorne has since responded to Puth’s outburst via Twitter.

“Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago,” wrote Bella.

Just last night, Bella Tweeted out a photo of her and Tyler captioned, “Taking a trip down memory lane.”

Taking a trip down memory lane ✨???? pic.twitter.com/tx2W6n6D4a — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016

Bella’s account of what happened isn’t sitting well with fans of either star. Almost immediately, replies started pouring in blaming Bella for dating both Tyler and Charlie at the same time and urging her to pick a side.

One Twitter user wrote, “aren’t you with charlie now? please explain why you would tweet a picture almost kissing your ex. pick a person & stick w them.”

It was around this time that Puth started posting cryptic messages that fans assume were aimed at Bella.

First, Charlie Tweeted, “I’m sorry…you know who your are,” followed by, “I messed up a lot of things, I get if we can’t be friends…you know who you are.”

Puth finished off his first set of subtweets with a somber plea.

“But if you could just come to your senses…you know who you are,” he wrote.

If Charlie Puth’s Tweets were indeed directed at Bella Thorne, then it seems that he may have played a part in the end of their relationship. Yet, Puth has received an outpouring of support on social media, while Bella has had to shoulder all of the blame.

It could be the way each star chose to handle the situation.

Hours before the drama took place, Bella posted a flirty message about her ex, Tyler Posey to social media, while Puth bared his soul and made public pleas to the actress. Puth remained respectful and admitted what he believed to be his wrongdoing in the situation. The Grammy nominee even apologized to Tyler Posey via Twitter.

“I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way, ” wrote Puth.

And when a Twitter user claimed that Puth was aware that Bella was still involved with Posey, he claimed that he had had no idea.

“She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me,” Charlie Tweeted.

At the end of the day, the only three people who know what really went on are Bella, Charlie, and Tyler, so it might be wise to avoid casting judgment just yet.

But if Bella Thorne’s claims are true, and she and Charlie aren’t dating and are only friends, all parties involved would benefit from having an open and honest conversation so that everyone knows where they stand.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero /Getty Images]