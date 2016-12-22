‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Explains What Happened With The $1,000 Housewarming Party Fine And Says Kenya Moore Is ‘Not A Nice Person’

Sheree Whitfield has been battling with Kenya Moore ever since her Season 9 return to Real Housewives of Atlanta. There is definitely no love lost and Sheree had plenty to say about her Bravo co-star during the call in to the Domenick Nati Show on iHeartRadio on Thursday.

It’s no secret that Sheree and Kenya have been shading each other like crazy over who has the best new house. Chateau Sheree is finally habitable after years of construction while Moore Manor was built rather quickly. Sheree attended Kenya’s housewarming party and pointed out several details that Kenya had either forgotten about, hadn’t finished yet, or hadn’t even crossed her mind.

While the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars argue about whether or not molding is essential, it became obvious that Kenya lives to keep the drama alive and Sheree is happy to help fuel that fire. It wasn’t really surprising when Nati brought up Kenya Moore during his interview with Sheree Whitfield and she didn’t have anything nice to say at all.

Domenick Nati asked Sheree what the issue was between her and Kenya and the RHOA star denied having a problem herself. Then Sheree said, “She seems to be pretty bothered with me.”

“She’s not a nice person,” Sheree said. “She’s not a girl’s girl. She doesn’t seem to get along with many. Maybe she’s just not a girl’s girl.”

Sheree also talked about that housewarming party and how her ritzy neighbors might be a little racist. According to Sheree, she still doesn’t understand exactly why she deserves a $1,000 fine.

Sheree Whitfield Fined $1,000 Over “Chateau Sheree” Housewarming Party, Still Doesn’t Have Certificate of Occupancy https://t.co/WpxkobiLHl pic.twitter.com/yGKEHrInW0 — Gossip On This (@GossipOnThis) November 18, 2016

Apparently, someone reported that during her party, there were cars parked all over the place and even up on the neighbors’ lawns. Sheree told Domenick that there is no way cars could have been parked anywhere inappropriate because production had paid a service to transport her hosuewarming party guests from farther away to the party so they wouldn’t clog up her neighborhood with cars.

“I’ve been in the area for 17 years, people have parties there all the time.”

Sheree said there was a party in her neighborhood just this week. There were cars parked up and down the streets in her neighborhood and nobody seemed to have a problem with it.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said she learned of the court summons via email and was surprised that they would alert her in that manner. When she got to court, she said there were camera crews on hand and they called her name right before the noon news. Whitfield was shocked when she stepped forward and cameras started rolling. It was even more shocking when cell phone cameras were raised up in the court room as well and the judge never asked anyone to stop recording.

Sheree Whitfield In Court Over Chateau Sheree Housewarming Party – https://t.co/XTvG6IlwGK pic.twitter.com/2V9Hgdkfzq — Dawn Diaries (@TheDawnDiaries) November 21, 2016

From there, Sheree was fined $1,000 and placed on probation. She says that she is still baffled by the probation because some other guy was in court right along with her except that he had to see the judge about excessive speeding and he didn’t get probation.

“I totally don’t think it was fair,” Sheree said of her fine. “It was definitely blown out of proportion.”

Sheree explained that she was fined because she didn’t have a permit to film at her party, something that should have been taken care of by production. She said that they were also fined, which also concerned the RHOA star because she felt like the court was double dipping by fining her and the production company for the same infraction. She said that the production company didn’t even get as stiff a penalty because they didn’t get probation, although that would have been impossible because it is a company and not a person.

There has been a lot going on in Season 9 of Real Housewives of Atlanta and many fans are wondering what is going to happen with Sheree and Bob. Sheree was very tight-lipped about the future of their possible reconciliation and told Domenick that if fans want to know what happens, they’ll have to tune in on Sunday nights on Bravo to find out.

[Featured Image by Taylor Hill/Getty Images]