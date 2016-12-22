Pippa Middleton: Wedding Guest List And More Details, Will Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend?

Pippa Middleton is getting ready for her spring 2017 wedding to hedge fund manager James Matthews, and although there have been very few details shared about the anticipated event, the guest list is slowly being revealed, and news about those who will play a role on the big day are being made known.

From what has been shared, the younger sister to Duchess Kate will be keeping her big day on the smaller side, especially when compared to the royal wedding day of Kate and Prince William, which was the same day that Pippa herself turned all eyes to her due to her stunning appearance as Kate’s maid of honor.

The date is set and the ceremony location is picked. @People share the details on Princess Kate’s sisters wedding https://t.co/NrSYwToBxb — Watchable (@WatchableNow) December 14, 2016

The 33-year-old fitness enthusiast and published author has been reported to want her wedding to be held close to home and have very traditional elements. James and Pippa will be tying the knot at St. Mark’s Church in Berkshire and a reception will be held at the Middleton family estate. Us Weekly shared the apparent known details regarding the wedding ceremony.

“Middleton, 33, and Matthews, 41, will wed on May 20, 2017, at the St Mark’s Englefield in Berkshire, a source tells Us. They’ve already sent the save the dates out, too. After the pair of two years walks down the aisle as Mr. and Mrs. Matthews, guests will travel seven miles away to Carole and Michael Middleton’s home in Bucklebury for the reception. The party will be held in a luxury marquee in the garden, but the entire grounds of their home will be used.”

The publication confirmed that Kate Middleton and Prince William have been invited to the big event, and that their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will act as ring bearer and flower girl in the ceremony, There were conflicting reports and apparent feuds rumors flying about while Pippa determined what role her sister Kate would have on her big day.

Experts immediately noted that it was unlikely that the Duchess would be maid of honor at the nuptials, and that she would not likely even be a bridesmaid seeing as this would undoubtedly steal Pippa’s spotlight on her day. Although it is yet to be confirmed, it is most probable that Kate Middleton will give a reading during the ceremony.

Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton helped spread Christmas cheer https://t.co/htNJiFCSLC pic.twitter.com/86h7m65dUE — HELLO! US (@hellomagUS) December 19, 2016

As for who will be designing the gown, this is still a subject of speculation, but designer Giles Deacon, loved by celebrities internationally, was seen carrying garment bags into the home of Middleton. This has led to the belief that Deacon will be creating the sure-to-be spectacular gown for Pippa.

An insider stated Middleton visited Lavender Green florist in London, sharing “She was inside looking at bridal bouquet mockups for an hour.”

An additional insider also witnessed the visit by Pippa to the florist.

“Very chic, very classic. Think antique, ivory, and a twist like adding lace. She hasn’t picked the final look, but it was important to explore her options before going for bridal gown fittings. She took lots of photos on her phone and was really excited. She has a folder of magazine cuttings and pictures she has taken.”

Not only did Kate and William receive an invite, but William’s brother Prince Harry has also been extended an invitation, according to the Independent. Prince Harry and Pippa were first acquainted on Kate and Prince William’s big day back in 2011 while they were best man and maid of honor. Since this point, there have even been rumors crop up that Harry and Pippa engaged in a romantic affair. Such claims have been stamped out as false, but the two reportedly have a good relationship. Prince Harry will likely bring his new girlfriend, Suits actress Megan Markle as his date.

Is it just us, or does Prince Harry’s new girlfriend look suspiciously like Pippa Middleton? https://t.co/8aRB02y7kYpic.twitter.com/0ULA2tEwck — The Loop (@theloopca) November 4, 2016

[Feature Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]