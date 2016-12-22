Meghan King Edmonds Baby Body: How ‘RHOC’ Star Is Getting Back In Shape

Meghan King Edmonds was excited about giving birth to her baby girl, as she had shared her entire pregnancy journey on Instagram and The Real Housewives of Orange County. Last year, King Edmonds kept talking about how she wanted a child of her own, and she was psyched about exploring IVF for herself and her husband, Jimmy Edmonds.They had a successful attempt the first time around, and it didn’t take long for Meghan to announce that she was pregnant with her baby girl. While she was due December 5, Meghan gave birth on Thanksgiving weekend in late November of this year.

According to a new E! Online report, Meghan King Edmonds is now revealing that she’s happy with the way her body has bounced back after having her baby, but she’s now questioning when her abs will come back. Rather than do some research online, King Edmonds decided to share a selfie where she revealed what her body looks like just weeks after giving birth. And needless to say, people were surprised and shocked to see her thin again so soon after giving birth.

“25lbs down (due to breastfeeding alone), 12 to go! I can work out again in two weeks! But question: why are my abs so spread apart? I know I have some diastasis recti but maybe it’s normal? Should I be using a waist trainer to pull them back together? #girlygirlbeingbad #girlygirllooksguilty #breastfeedingweightloss,” Meghan King Edmonds revealed on Instagram, according to E! Online, sharing that she had lost about 25 pounds in just a few weeks simply because of her decision to breastfeed her daughter, Aspen.

25lbs down (due to breastfeeding alone), 12 to go! I can work out again in two weeks! But question: why are my… https://t.co/hoyyJCbxzw pic.twitter.com/MBmWCqGk59 — Meghan King Edmonds (@MeghanKEdmonds) December 20, 2016

People were surprised to see Meghan King Edmonds’ weight loss after just weeks of giving birth to her daughter. Even though Meghan asked a question about her abs, people wanted to know her secret to losing all of the weight. And they wanted to give her support and props for losing all of this weight, which was surely appreciated.

Meghan gave birth to her daughter Aspen in St. Louis, so she could be close to her family and friends when she gave birth. Even though she has a home in California, she has often talked about moving away from Orange County and even leaving the show behind to focus on raising her daughter in St. Louis.

Meghan King Edmonds has been vocal about her birth, and she even shared her birthing story on social media. King Edmonds was convinced that she wanted to give birth naturally and she didn’t want an epidural. Meghan managed to get through the birth without a tear, but only with the help of her husband. Jimmy Edmonds had been criticized for being absent throughout the pregnancy, but it sounds like he’s present during the first couple of months.

“We have a healthy, strong happy baby who loves breastfeeding and already holding her head up!” Meghan King Edmonds has previously revealed on social media, according to E! Online, adding, “I feel like I worked out for a week straight and my throat hurts from yelling but I survived unscathed without so much as a tiny tear and now I feel like the strongest warrior on the planet.”

My cozy winter baby pic.twitter.com/tVj4ag7TxG — Meghan King Edmonds (@MeghanKEdmonds) December 13, 2016

One can imagine that Meghan will continue to update fans about her life as a mother, as she’s been very good at posting pictures of her daughter Aspen since she joined the world about three weeks ago.

What do you think of Meghan King Edmonds’ impressive weight loss since giving birth to her daughter? Are you surprised that this thin-figured girl has been able to shed the majority of her baby weight since giving birth at the end of November?

