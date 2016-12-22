Duggar Family News: Jill Duggar Possibly Pregnant With Twins, Derick Dillard Gets Compared To Josh

The Duggar family is growing yet again! Jill Duggar is pregnant with her second and possibly third child, but some of her fans are finding it hard to celebrate with her because of the way her husband is behaving online.

Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, recently starred alongside Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar in a pregnancy announcement video for the Duggar Family Blog. Jim Bob and Michelle shared a link to the pregnancy announcement on the Duggar Family Official Facebook page, where they also dropped a hint that Jill might be pregnant with twins.

“We were excited to congratulate Jill & Derick in person on their exciting news and we even talked about what it would be like to go from 1 to 3 kids all at once, like we did!” the parents wrote.

In the pregnancy announcement video, Jill Duggar points out that the Duggars were never a family of four. Michelle gave birth to Josh Duggar, suffered a miscarriage, then got pregnant with twins Jana and John-David.

“You never know,” Jill said about the possibility that she’s pregnant with twins.

Jill pulled a page straight out of Jessa Duggar’s playbook with the twin talk. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jessa teased that she was possibly expecting twins during her first pregnancy, but this didn’t turn out to be the case. A teaser clip for the third season of Counting On also hints that she could currently be carrying two babies, but an ultrasound photo on her Instagram page suggests otherwise.

Little turkey cooking in the oven! Should be well done by July ????????????‍????‍????‍???? A photo posted by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:44am PST

Jill Duggar isn’t the only Counting On star who is mimicking the behavior of a family member. Some critics of the Duggar family have noticed that Jill’s husband is beginning to act a lot like her older brother Josh by using social media to share his controversial views on abortion. Before Josh’s sex scandals forced him into hiding, he was the executive director of Family Research Council Action, a conservative Christian lobbying group that mainly focuses on limiting LGBT rights and restricting women’s access to abortions.

Visiting Daddy (@joshduggar) at work today! @frcaction @frcdc #19kids A photo posted by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on Jul 3, 2014 at 2:20pm PDT

Josh and his wife, Anna Duggar, have shared numerous anti-abortion memes on social media, and they even used their fourth child as pro-life propaganda. In a March 2015 Instagram video, the couple held up ultrasound photos of their unborn baby and asked their fans to support the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. As SheKnows reports, the video sparked a heated social media debate about abortion.

Josh and Anna are no longer active on social media, but Derick Dillard has taken up their mantle. As the Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Page points out, he is acting a lot like Josh by posting anti-abortion memes on Twitter and using his wife’s pregnancy to promote the Duggar family’s anti-choice agenda.

“I’m glad Derick is now posting the Duggar agenda on Twitter. He’s Josh Part Deux,” a post on the Facebook page reads.

In a recent tweet, Derick Dillard says that abortion is murder and tries to tell pregnant women that the fetuses growing inside of them are not part of their bodies.

“You shall not murder.”

-Exodus 20:13

Abortion = murder = sin pic.twitter.com/GqK2TcW8ty — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) December 20, 2016

“Josh used to talk like this….and we all know what he was doing,” one of his followers wrote in response to the meme.

The meme sparked a Twitter debate about abortion, and Derick responded to a few tweets. When asked why he only focuses on saving fetuses and not starving or dying children, the missionary admitted that they also need aid. However, it seems that Derick would rather focus on making abortion illegal, not using his money and celebrity to help kids who are suffering.

“They need help too! Unfortunately, it’s still legal to actively kill some humans,” Derick tweeted.

Derick ignored most of the questions he was asked about his views on abortion, including queries about what he and Jill would do if a doctor told them that an abortion was the only way to save Jill’s life.

“How do you *know* God doesn’t offer abortion to his children in difficult situations?” one of his followers asked.

The Duggar family hasn’t just been criticized for using their pregnancies to promote their anti-abortion agenda. As E! News reports, Anna Duggar was slammed for using Black History Month to spread an anti-abortion meme, and Jessa Duggar caused controversy by comparing abortion to the Holocaust.

