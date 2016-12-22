Kristen Doute Thanks Her True Friends After A Harsh Week Of Bullies And Criticism

Kristen Doute has returned to Vanderpump Rules for several years now even though she hasn’t exactly been the most popular cast member on the show. Plus, Kristen was fired from SUR a few years ago, and she’s been filming the show with her friends ever since. While the show was originally meant to be about the people working at SUR, viewers got invested in their lives and storylines, and people wanted to see what “crazy Kristen” would do after being fired and breaking up with Tom Sandoval. Sadly, she has merely become the mean girl.

According to a new Instagram post, Kristen Doute is now revealing that she’s very thankful for her friends, especially after a very long week of criticism and harsh comments. Doute, alongside Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder, have been attacked by viewers for being very rude and mean to Scheana Shay and Lala Kent. It seems like they need to be mean to someone at any given time and they had hoped that Monday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules would clarify their point of view. Sadly, viewers were more critical than ever before.

“My best girls through every up and down, only we understand what we go through. love you all and thank you Jim Broutman for being so wonderful to us! #PumpRules,” Kristen Doute revealed on Instagram this week after she and her friends faced some harsh criticism based on their behavior on Vanderpump Rules.

It’s no secret that people have been very vocal about their behavior, even though Kristen Doute wasn’t a big part of Monday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules. While she was hosting a surprise party for her boyfriend, it was Stassi and Katie who wanted to confront Scheana Shay about why she decided to apologize to Lala Kent for her behavior. And fans don’t understand why Kristen can be so mean in her approach.

“I don’t understand how people can go on social media and insult perfect strangers! It’s disgusting. If I make someone feel bad on accident I can’t sleep for days. How people do it deliberately and feel good about themselves,” one person replied to Kristen Doute as she was celebrating her friendships, while another person wrote, “Was this taken before or after you guys freaked on scheana for being able to make peace with whoever the hell she wants to make amends with.”

“Everyone calm the f*ck down. You are watching it on a TV show, you didn’t live it. Stop calling us bullies while you troll on social media,” Kristen Doute tweeted earlier this week after realizing that people were judging her for her behavior, to which one person wrote, “Don’t be in the public eye then if you can’t take the criticism! The viewers just call it as they see it.”

While Doute can separate people’s opinions and thoughts about the show, Stassi didn’t have the same strength during Monday’s episode. She was, of course, the person who confronted Scheana, calling her all kinds of names. And she revealed on Twitter that she regretted how things went down.

“Been crying for over an hour. I’m sorry for how this played out tonight,” Stassi Schroeder tweeted after deleting a tweet where she revealed that she was suicidal after how things went down on Vanderpump Rules, adding, “I thought I was thick skinned & tough. I’m not. I’m having a mental/emotional/everything breakdown. Please everyone stop.”

What do you think of Kristen Doute’s decision to thank her friends after learning that her mean girl approach wasn’t accepted by Vanderpump Rules viewers? Are you surprised that these girls are now apologizing for their behavior?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Kari Feinstein]