‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Is Heath Gone For Good?

The Walking Dead is officially on its mid-season break for Season 7. This means that fans are looking for new spoilers and questioning what they’ve already seen in the first half of the season. One of the biggest questions that viewers have is about the character of Heath. Where is he? Is he alive, and will we ever see him again?

According to Comic Book, Walking Dead fans watched as Heath and Tara found themselves in some big trouble with walkers while out on their run. Heath eventually ended up saving Tara’s life by letting her make a run for it while he stayed behind to deal with the zombies. While the show teased that Heath may be dead, fans never saw a body, and Tara was seen being hopeful that he got away unscathed.

However, actor Corey Hawkins, who plays Heath on The Walking Dead, recently signed on to play the lead character in NBC’s new 24 spin-off, titled 24: Legacy. This could mean that Hawkins has officially wrapped his stint on the AMC zombie series and that fans may see Heath’s death in the second half of Season 7. However, they may also never see Heath again.

The Walking Dead has revealed the fates of all its dead characters. However, realistically it makes sense for some characters to die with the rest of the group not knowing about it. Perhaps this will be Heath’s fate after all, and fans will never see the character again, but presume that he’s dead.

The report predicts that Heath is probably gone for good and that it’s likely that he’s dead. So, fans will seemingly not get to see the way Heath’s journey ended, but know that he died saving Tara’s life.

Meanwhile, Walking Dead fans are excited to see what the second half of Season 7 will bring. In the mid-season finale, viewers watched as Rick, Michonne, Carl, Rosita, Tara, and the rest of the gang finally decided to band together and take action. The Alexandria group made their way to The Hilltop where Maggie, Sasha, and Enid currently live, and found that Daryl and Jesus were also there. The group was finally back together again for the first time since Negan killed Glenn and Abraham, but now they’re ready for war.

It seems that Rick’s group will likely join forces with the people from The Kingdom, where Morgan and Carol are currently residing, to take down Negan and the Saviors. While an all-out war seems to be brewing for the remainder of Season 7, Walking Dead fans who have read the comic book series know that Negan isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan has already signed on for Season 8 and has hinted that Negan will be on the show for many seasons to come. Negan is currently still alive in the comic book series, and that means he will more than likely be featured on the show for the foreseeable future.

The Walking Dead has been following the comic books pretty closely in Season 7, and fans are expecting more of that to continue. If it does, the introduction of a new group called The Whisperers will soon be seen in the series. In the comics, this group causes a lot of trouble for Rick’s group and kills more than one member of the gang. Hopefully, the show’s ratings pick back up after the mid-season hiatus, as numbers have been falling since the brutal season premiere back in October.

What are your thoughts on the latest Walking Dead Season 7 spoilers? Do you think fans will ever see Heath again?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]