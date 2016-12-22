Dash-Cam Footage Shows Drunken Walmart Semi Driver Weaving All Over Highway, Falling Out Of Truck

Minnesota state police released shocking dash-cam video footage showing a Walmart semi-truck weaving erratically all over the highway and the drunk driver falling into the road when a trooper stopped him in July, according to KEYC.

The startling dash-cam video showed 45-year-old Jonathan Joseph Czech swerving all over the highway last July as police tried to pull the drunken semi-truck driver over.

Minnesota State Patrol troopers say they were alerted to a semi-truck that was swerving over the lanes of Highway 10. The semi swerved off the road and onto the right shoulder at one point, when the driver hit a sign and swerved back onto the highway before eventually coming to a stop on the right shoulder, Fox 9 reports. Once the officer was able to pull the drunk semi-truck driver over, the overly inebriated driver tried to step out of the truck and fell into the highway.

Czech was unable to stand even with assistance. The drunk driver rolled and crawled on the ground, forcing the trooper to redirect traffic around him as he was too intoxicated to get up and move out of the way of oncoming vehicles.

The state patrol was forced to shut down one lane of the highway while they worked to get the drunk driver back on his feet and off the road to safety.

Czech, who lives in Isle, Minnesota, told the trooper that he was traveling from Minot, North Dakota. The trooper reported that Czech’s speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and watery, and he smelled of alcohol. The drunk semi driver told the trooper that he had consumed a “few beers.”

EXCLUSIVE:Jonathan Czech had a great fall. Blew a .28 breath test once he rolled out of@Walmart semi he drove. More on his illegal load @ 9. pic.twitter.com/g7nmW07o8u — Iris Pérez (@IrisPerezFOX9) December 21, 2016

An inventory of the Walmart truck revealed two bottles of vodka next to the driver’s seat, one of which had been partially consumed.

Czech’s blood alcohol level measured 0.28 on a breathalyzer test two hours later, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

The drunk semi driver was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated and was convicted of third-degree DWI this week. This is the second drunk driving violation on his record.

Minnesota drunk driving laws say that people convicted of a second offense face up to a year in jail and fines of up to $3,000. Drivers convicted of drunk driving also have their licenses revoked for 180 days.

While Czech was driving a Walmart semi-truck, he is not employed by Walmart. The driver was working for third-party transportation company Crete Carrier Corporation. The company reports that Czech was fired after the drunk driving arrest.

Over-the-road truck drivers for Walmart travel approximately 700 million miles each year, delivering merchandise to Walmart and Sam’s Clubs, Walmart says. The company maintains that their drivers manage “one of the largest and safest private fleets in the world.” A first-year Walmart truck driver earns an average of $82,000, they say, and drives an average 300-mile length of hauls with a regular work schedule.

The company further says they will not hire drivers who have had convictions for a DUI, DWI, OUI, or reckless driving involving alcohol or drugs within the last 10 years, though it is unknown if that applies to contract drivers as well.

Walmart also reports that Sam Walton said 25 years ago that “Walmart drivers are the safest drivers on the road. It’s a culture that helps us deliver Every Day Low Prices to customers.” Walmart says this is still true today.

[Featured Image by View Apart/Shutterstock]