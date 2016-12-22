‘Sex And The City 3’ Confirmed: Why Wasn’t Sarah Jessica Parker Originally On Board?

Sex and the City 3 has officially been confirmed, but why wasn’t Sarah Jessica Parker originally on board with the reunion?

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and Candace Bushnell will officially begin filming Sex and the City 3, Radar Online revealed.

“All the women are officially signed up for SATC movie 3. The deal is done and the script has been approved by all the women.”

However, Sarah Jessica Parker, 51, almost didn’t sign on for the third reunion because of issues she reportedly had with the script.

“There was a lot of back and forth. Sarah Jessica Parker was not originally on board because she didn’t like the idea of the characters being portrayed in a more mature light.”

Tweaks were made to the script in order to “make this a reality” for Sarah Jessica Parker.

“The full green light for Sex and the City 3 the movie is really new. Everyone’s happy with how things have turned out and they can’t wait to get started working together again.”

Back in October, Sarah Jessica hinted that there may be another Sex and the City film in the future, according to Press Association.

“[There is] always a possibility, definitely. I don’t know whether it’s a series or the movie. I think that remains an open question and discussion that will continue until it’s been resolved.”

In June, Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, made headlines for their unconventional pact to strengthen their shaky relationship.

The next moment. X, sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Sep 20, 2016 at 9:16pm PDT

According to Radar Online, Sarah Jessica Parker and 54-year-old Broderick bought two adjoining New York City townhomes and ditched their old home.

“They’ve had some ups and downs and they decided that separate living areas were crucial to keep them together.”

The famous couple decided to work harder on their marriage in a move called “conscious coupling.”

“They’ll be tearing down a wall between the town houses to make a mega mansion, but it’s definitely one side for her and the other for him, with the kids having access to both.”

The first Sex and the City movie followed up the hit HBO series in 2008 and followed Carrie Bradshaw as she finally planned her wedding to Mr. Big. But her three best girlfriends must console her after one of them inadvertently causes Mr. Big to skip out on the wedding, according to IMDb.

Sex and the City 2 followed in 2010. The four ladies hit up the Middle East for an extravagant vacation to Abu Dhabi, where Samantha’s ex-boyfriend is filming a new movie.

Sex and the City 2 did not get great reviews from the critics. According to Movieline, the film hit “a new low of idiocy and crassness.”

“There are lots of problems with mainstream Hollywood movies today: A tendency toward fast cutting as a substitute for clear action, storytelling that relies too heavily on dialogue and too little on visual information, an overall samey-sameness as studios desperately repeat any formula that has made them big money in the past.”

What will the third installment of the Sex and the City franchise have in store for fans? Do you think it will surpass the likes of Sex and the City 2?

Just hitting the shank of the day. Headed north to see me old pal @jimmyfallon. As you can see I'm trying to put my best foot forward. X, Sj A video posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Nov 22, 2016 at 1:01pm PST

Filming for Sex and the City 3 will begin in the summer of 2017.

