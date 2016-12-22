’16 & Pregnant’ Valerie Fairman Dead: Overdose Suspected, Found Locked In Bathroom

In an unfortunate tragedy, 16 & Pregnant star Valerie Fairman has died of a suspected overdose. Her brother told reporters that she was “fighting the fight” and has been struggling for years.

Just a young chick tryna make it ???????? pic.twitter.com/ZyRjwRKRIE — Valerie Fairman (@uuknoiit) October 12, 2016

Valerie Fairman died following a long battle with drugs, Radar Online confirmed. The MTV reality star’s brother, Robert Rivera, said that Fairman passed away suddenly of an overdose in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

The Chester County Coroner’s Office has not confirmed that drugs were responsible for Valerie’s death yet, but her brother explained that she has been struggling with drugs for a while now.

A spokesman for Chester County Coroner’s Office told reporters, “I don’t have any information to release about her at this time.”

Sadly, the Teen Mom star has had issues with drugs for years before the overdose that led to her death. In 2015, Fairman was arrested on prostitution charges and reportedly checked into rehab.

Fairman’s brother and another friend of the 16 & Pregnant star, Stashon Smith, claimed that she really seemed to be determined to get sober in the past few months.

“She was fighting the fight. She appeared in the right mindset. But the struggle was always there.”

The 23-year-old mother leaves behind her 7-year-old daughter, Nevaeh, as well as her parents and siblings.

“She loved Nevaeh.”

Hope everyone had a good day ❤️ I was in heaven pic.twitter.com/Fv0FCINaRs — Valerie Fairman (@uuknoiit) October 12, 2016

Valerie Fairman’s fellow 16 & Pregnant stars Janelle Evans and Chelsea Houska mourned their friend’s death.

“I told her I’m proud of her and looks like she’s doing good.”

Oh my god. ???? I just spoke to her a couple months ago and told her I'm proud of her and looks like she's doing good. ???? https://t.co/LQOVoL8eA8 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 22, 2016

A website called Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to report the Teen Mom‘s death.

Valerie Fairman starred on the second season of 16 & Pregnant in 2010. She continued on to star on Teen Mom. In April of 2016, Valerie had been sentenced to two years of parole, stemming from her previous arrests.

It was reported that last month, the 23-year-old violated her parole and had a hearing scheduled to discuss the violation. It is not known if that hearing has taken place or not.

Just a week before her death, Valerie Fairman ran into some more trouble with the law. The MTV reality star was arrested on December 15 for resisting arrest and giving false identification to the police. Valerie was released on bail and was set to go before a judge for her preliminary hearing on January 5.

Valerie’s friends and family have been posting memorial messages on her social media pages.

Fairman’s sister wrote, Valerie you will forever be missed. I love you baby girl and I will always [love you].”

A family friend posted, “RIP I’m gonna miss you Valerie Fairman aka my daughter.”

You're all that matters to me . . ???? pic.twitter.com/z8BSoruqPb — Valerie Fairman (@uuknoiit) December 15, 2015

David Pryce, Valerie’s ex-boyfriend, mourned her death on Facebook, hinting that it was probably drug-related.

“I will always miss you Valerie and I want to tell anyone who is selling s**t to people to stop. We have lost too many loved ones to what you are doing…”

Other people commented on the post, agreeing that the drugs are a big issue.

“Sorry for your loss. We are ALL touched by this horrific epidemic, and it must be stopped.” “So sorry. There is so much crap out there today. People who must do this have to be very careful.”

It is not currently known where Fairman’s 7-year-old daughter is living, but at one point, it was confirmed that she was living with Valerie’s adoptive parents.

Me & My Mom ❤️????❤️ pic.twitter.com/mFaDpw1Hqo — Valerie Fairman (@uuknoiit) September 6, 2016

[Featured Image by MTV]