’16 And Pregnant’ Valerie Fairman Dead, Overdose Suspected [Breaking]

16 And Pregnant star Valerie Fairman is dead following a suspected overdose. According to TMZ, the 23-year-old was reportedly at a friend’s house when she locked herself in the bathroom and didn’t come out. At this time, it is presumed that Fairman had taken a lot of drugs that night and ended up losing her life.

“Valerie’s mom [says] she was at a friend’s home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, [on] Wednesday when the friend repeatedly called for Valerie, who was in the bathroom, but she did not come out. We’re told the friend broke down the door and found her unresponsive.”

16 And Pregnant star Valerie Fairman has a 7-year-old daughter named Navaeh. The child is currently staying with Valerie’s mother and it is presumed she will be raised by her now that her mom has passed away. It is unknown what the family will tell Navaeh about her mom, but she is at an age where she can understand and she will know that her mom isn’t coming home.

Based on Valerie Fairman’s social media, it’s clear to see that Navaeh was the light of her life. She shared quite a few photos of her adorable daughter and often posted about spending time with her. Unfortunately, Fairman couldn’t dig herself out of the dark hole that she had fallen into and she paid the ultimate price.

Fans who had been touched by Fairman’s story on 16 And Pregnant are simply devastated to hear this news. Check out some of the tweets that have been posted on social media today.

@TMZ such a young, beautiful woman, that’s a mother, and a daughter, this is heartbreaking — mrsb3bo (@mrsb3bo) December 22, 2016

@teleherzog @DailyMailCeleb @DailyMail Probably heroin. So sad for her daughter and family, especially with Christmas in a few days. RIP — Erin (@ecasey91) December 22, 2016

My heart and my prayers goes out to her family and friends. #valeriefairman #rip???????????? — Sandra Lentz (@sandra_lentz) December 22, 2016

This is sooooo…. tragic 16 and Pregnant Valerie Fairman has died at 23. This is so sad???? #RIPValerieFairman pic.twitter.com/NVPbZsjzHr — Girlgone Wyze (@girlgonewyze) December 22, 2016

Just hearing the news about Valerie fairman so, so sad and so young. — Leah Fans (@TM2LeahFans) December 22, 2016

Valerie Fairman hadn’t had the easiest of times in life. Aside from becoming pregnant when she was a teenager, Fairman got herself into quite a bit of trouble over the years. According to the report, Fairman had been arrested “a number of times.” There has been a laundry list of charges brought against her — one of them was prostitution — and she was taken into custody just last week for resisting arrest, amongst other things. She was expected to appear in court next month.

“Last week she was busted for resisting arrest and providing false ID to law enforcement. She attempted to run from cops, who subdued her.”

According to Hollywood Life, Valerie Fairman’s drug struggle was documented on 16 And Pregnant back in 2010.

MTV has released a statement following the tragic news of Valerie Fairman’s death.

“We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family at this time.”

Valerie Fairman’s family has not released a statement of any kind just yet. Those closest to her are believed to be mourning and maybe even in shock. This was a devastating loss and everyone can’t help but feel for Navaeh. This little girl will grow up without a mother, but many hope that she will find love with her extended family and become a successful young woman despite this heartbreaking turn of events.

