WWE News: Real Reason Why WWE Wants Roman Reigns Vs. Braun Strowman For ‘WrestleMania 33’

Braun Strowman is becoming a huge star for WWE. Vince McMahon has been high on him since his debut last year as “The Black Sheep” of The Wyatt Family. His size, strength, and in-ring presence make him an immediate threat to anyone on the WWE roster. It wasn’t until the WWE Draft and brand split that he was given a chance to reach his potential as a monster heel, which is quickly elevating him to the top of WWE.

Over the past several months, Strowman has gone from having squash matches to working with WWE’s best performers. It’s impressive, but it also goes to show how fast WWE officials will push someone with natural strength and imposing presence the way Braun does. Now, WrestleMania season is around the corner, and WWE has huge plans for Braun Strowman on the grandest stage of them all for the second straight year.

Before WrestleMania 32, potential matches with Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker were heavily rumored for Strowman. There were some conflicting reasons why WWE canceled a match for Braun for that event, but those matches were never given the green light and WWE creative made other plans for the show. This year, WWE officials are planning on booking Strowman versus Roman Reigns, and it looks like it’ll happen.

During this week’s edition of Raw, Strowman interfered during the main event and left both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins laying in the ring as Raw went off the air. There are many different ways for WWE to build the story from there, but it’s clear this would be the first step in the feud between Braun and Roman if the rumors are true. The question is how WWE will build their feud heading into the WWE Royal Rumble PPV?

As of this writing, Braun Strowman doesn’t have a match heading into the event while Roman Reigns will be challenging Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship and there is a lot of speculation that he will win the title at the WWE Royal Rumble. Since he is already holding the United States Championship, a lot of people are wondering how Reigns will be booked on “The Road to WrestleMania” if he’s holding two titles.

According to a report, Braun Strowman and John Cena are the two most likely to win the Royal Rumble match at the end of January. If Roman captures the WWE Universal title from Owens at the WWE Royal Rumble, the belief is Braun Strowman will win the Royal Rumble match and challenge Roman for the WWE Universal title at WrestleMania. However, will he leave Orlando as the WWE Universal Champion?

It’s been reported there is a specific reason why WWE wants to book Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for WrestleMania 33. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have much to do with Strowman’s long-term potential as a star for WWE. Instead, it has to do with WWE thinking outside the box to get Roman over as a face with the WWE Universe.

The following was said on Wrestling Observer Radio by Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez.

“It’s Roman Reigns vs. the big giant. Why do you think they did Roman Reigns vs. Big Show all those times? That’s how you get a babyface over, he’s gotta beat a big giant. It’s Vince McMahon 101. It didn’t work the first time [with Big Show], and he did it 55 more times. It doesn’t matter if it doesn’t work, [Vince] just thinks it works.”

Apparently, Vince McMahon is behind the idea of making Braun Strowman look unbeatable just for Roman Reigns to overcome him on the grandest stage of them all. It’s a good story, but that may not be enough for the WWE Universe to finally get behind Roman Reigns the way WWE would like. The big issue is the short-term booking and the possible waste of Strowman’s potential. Hopefully, WWE gets the result they want.

[Featured Image by WWE]