Ivanka Trump’s JetBlue Flight Photo: Where’s Video Of Passenger Kicked Off For Screaming, ‘Your Father Is Ruining The Country’?

Ivanka Trump recently encountered one JetBlue flight passenger who won't be bidding on the "Coffee with Ivanka" auction, as reported by the Inquisitr. As seen in the below tweet from TMZ, Ivanka experienced an unpleasant time on a JetBlue flight when another JetBlue passenger began yelling at Ivanka — and not just Ivanka, but also Ivanka's three children.

As reported by the publication, the JetBlue passenger was out of control. The man also jeered at Ivanka’s children, which is defined as an action when someone makes “rude and mocking remarks, typically in a loud voice.” The publication has a photo of Ivanka on the JetBlue flight as it prepared to depart from John F. Kennedy International Airport, the major international airport in Queens in New York City. The man blamed Ivanka for the actions of Donald Trump, claiming that the president-elect was ruining the U.S., and yelling that Ivanka should be flying private — presumably on Trump’s plane — and not on JetBlue.

Apparently, the man’s words caused such a ruckus that he was kicked off the flight for yelling at Ivanka. According to TMZ, the man wasn’t alone — he held a child in his arms as he yelled at Ivanka.

“Your father is ruining the country. Why is she on our flight. She should be flying private. You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!”

For her part, Ivanka apparently did not scream back. Instead, she tried to take the attention away from the screaming JetBlue passenger by coloring with her children with crayons. It wasn’t just Ivanka flying JetBlue in coach on Thursday morning, but her cousins accompanied Trump on the controversial flight. Members of the JetBlue staff kicked the passenger off the flight, and the incredulous passenger couldn’t believe he was being kicked off for expressing his opinion.

As seen in the top photo above, Ivanka visited the president-elect at Trump Tower on Friday, November 11 in New York.

As of this writing, searches for “Ivanka JetBlue” on YouTube have not resulted in a video of the incident despite the fact that photos of Ivanka on the JetBlue flight can be seen above. The video tab on Twitter for a search for “Ivanka JetBlue” does not yet show video of the incident. TMZ published a photo of Ivanka on the JetBlue flight, but it’s not clear if they are still obtaining the video — or if a video of the incident was taken. The TMZ YouTube channel does not show footage of Ivanka on the JetBlue flight as of this writing.

Meanwhile, folks are reacting strongly on social media to the report that Ivanka and her children were yelled at on the JetBlue flight. Some of the comments from social media can be read below.

Cory Bartlett: "Flying coach and a representative of the party of 'tolerance' again shows their true colors." Jeannine Hajduch Compton: "Again the 'tolerant left' shows their tolerance. They are truly disgusting." Eric William Bast: "She was flying coach." Trish Dawson Perkins: "Ivanka Trump. Harassed. Flying JetBlue. In Coach. This is such a publicity stunt."

As witnessed by many of the comments flowing into social media about Ivanka’s JetBlue flight plight, political thoughts are rampant about the president-elect’s daughter being screamed at by a fellow JetBlue passenger. The consensus seems to be that Ivanka should be praised for flying coach on JetBlue.

