‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Accused Of Faking Storylines By Former BF Matt Jordan: Inside Their Troubled Relationship

Kenya Moore’s breakup with Matt Jordan keeps getting nastier by the day. In the latest twist, Jordan claims that Moore made up stories just to drum up drama for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. How did Moore react to the news?

Radar Online reports that Jordan slammed Moore on Twitter for lying about the split and asked her to stop.

“Please stop lying,” he wrote on social media. “The whole abusive boyfriend thing, I’ll let it play out even though I was totally against the whole idea in the first place.”

Jordan was referencing footage of him destroying Moore’s mansion in Atlanta. Moore claims that he broke the garage door and security camera and damaged her Range Rover. According to Radar Online, the fight was so bad that police were called to the scene.

“I arrived and found a suitcase in the driveway that was thrown down from the top with clothes everywhere,” an office wrote in the report. “I met Kenya Moore who had called 911 about a dispute with her former boyfriend.”

The fight allegedly started during a trip to Mexico, and Moore called the authorities because she was afraid things could escalate. The couple ended their relationship days after the domestic dispute.

Apart from the fight, Moore also revealed that Jordan was jealous of Jay-Z after she snapped a pic with the rapper. For his part, Jordan says that Moore made up the jealousy story and argues that she needed a way “to dispose of me properly.” He also stated that Moore made up a fake birthday just to create drama on the show.

“Tell the truth about the fake birthday you planned purposely a day before YOU booked me the flight back to ATL so it would look like I just didn’t show up,” he posted. “Since you’re the one that asked me to come back. SHAME ON YOU.”

Jordan later added, “You had a brother that loved you. Sweetie, you are 45 years old and single!”

According to Reality Tea, Jordan also claims that Kenya Moore owes him money for being a part of the show.

“Sorry to inform you I have never received a dime from that show,” he wrote. “Nor has Kenya paid me like she said she would for the whole broken window thing she manufactured. Bravo/RHOA replaced the window. Why the heck would someone do such a thing?? Hummmm.”

While Jordan continues to fume about all the lies, Reality Tea reports that Moore has been subtly slamming her ex-boyfriend on social media. The reality star hasn’t mentioned Jordan by name, but her posts are clearly referencing her recent split.

“Love is patient, love is kind… it is not proud. It does not dishonor others. It is not easily angered. It keeps no record or wrongs. It always protects, always hopes, always trusts, always preserves 1 Corinthians 13 4-8 #RHOA,” she wrote.

Moore later shared a picture of her walking through an open door, writing, “There is always another open door. #blessed.”

She also praised her father in a heartfelt post about family values. Moore and her father have had a turbulent relationship in the past, so it’s good to see that they are on better terms with each other.

“Thank God for real men and thank God for my father who has always loved me. We haven’t always been close, but you see that’s the beauty in being flawed, I am loved unconditionally by the first man I’ve ever known and he was a child of 15 when I was born. #familyisforever #realmen #fathers #rhoa,” she shared.

Fans can watch Kenya Moore in action when new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sunday nights on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Bravo]