‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke And Ridge’s Engagement News Spreads, Liam And Steffy Make New Plans, And Quinn Promises Eric A Special Christmas

Where are things headed next on The Bold and the Beautiful? Spoilers tease that there will be big reactions to Brooke’s engagement to Ridge while Eric and Quinn will continue to contemplate how things will play out with this next family Christmas. Bill will learn of the big engagement, and Liam will talk with Steffy about their holiday plans as well.

Ridge surprised Brooke with Stephanie’s wedding ring and a proposal, and she accepted. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers detail that they will quickly share the news with RJ, who is thrilled. Brooke will also spend some time talking with Bill about the engagement, and his reaction is naturally quite different.

Bill will lament that Ridge seemingly couldn’t get a ring on Brooke’s finger fast enough, and he will voice frustrations that he doesn’t think that Brooke is following her heart. She will explain how sorry she is that she let him down, and this news will put a serious damper on Bill’s Christmas spirit, notes Bold and Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps.

Eric has been anxious to have the family together for the holiday, and he was quite disappointed to hear from Rick that he, Maya, and Lizzie would be starting a new Christmas tradition of their own and not joining the extended family for the event. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers detail that Eric will open up to Quinn about his desire to have everybody together, and Quinn will insist that they will have a wonderful holiday together no matter what.

At this point, only Rick and his family have backed out of the bigger Forrester gathering, but it sounds as if other shifts are on the way. We Love Soaps indicates that Liam will talk Steffy into changing her original plans for the day, and it sounds as if he will want the two of them to celebrate Christmas on their own, away from Quinn, Wyatt, and all of the extended interference.

It sounds as if Eric and Quinn will soon be facing an empty house as they begin to celebrate, with Wyatt likely as their only guest. Eric will talk about wanting to sing a Christmas carol with the family surrounding him, and much like he experienced on his wedding day, the room will be virtually empty. However, Bold and Beautiful spoilers hint that many of his loved ones will take a moment to reflect on the spirit of the season and surprise him by showing up after all.

Will everybody come together and put their differences aside to celebrate Christmas? Katie is worried about Liam, but she has the video she is holding in case she needs it, and Zende seems willing to walk away to give Nicole space after their difficult split. Caroline and Thomas haven’t been seen in ages, and Bill has indicated that he doesn’t plan to give up his fight for the woman he loves. There is plenty of opportunity for drama to escalate as the holiday plays out, and fans are anxious to see where things head next.

Will Brooke marry Ridge or is Bill the man she is destined to be with in the days to come? Will Liam and Steffy build a future together now that they have reunited or will Wyatt manage to win her back? Can Quinn truly set aside her evil ways and be happy with Eric, or will her schemes destroy the new life she has built? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint at juicy twists and turns ahead, and fans cannot wait to see where things head next.

[Featured Image by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock]