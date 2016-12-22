Katie Couric Returns To ‘Today’ To Guest-Host Along With Meredith Vieira For One Week In January

Katie Couric is returning to the Today show, along with Merideth Vieira, and each will guest-host for one week in January 2017.

Talk about old home week! Looking forward to getting together with the gang and celebrating Matt's 20th anniversary on @todayshow!

According to Today, host Matt Lauer will celebrate his 20th anniversary as anchor of the show. The Today show will celebrate its 65th anniversary this in 2017 as well.

While his co-host Savannah Guthrie is out on maternity leave after giving birth to her second child on December 9, former Today anchors Katie Couric and Meredith Vieira are returning to Studio 1A to fill in for a week.

Katie Couric was a huge part of Today from 1989 to 2003. She began as a special correspondent and was promoted to the co-anchor slot in 1991.

Since leaving Today, Couric has made some occasional visits and reports for the show but never as a co-host.

In 2008, Couric made a Today appearance to promote Stand Up to Cancer and to promote her book, The Best Advice I Ever Got, in 2011.

Couric left Today to lead CBS Evening News. From 2012 to 2014, Couric had her own syndicated talk show, Katie.

Since 2014, Katie Couric has been the global news anchor for Yahoo News. She has also produced a documentary about gun safety called Under the Gun.

A great way to end a busy week! Glad to join my friend @mattlauernbc on @todayshow this morning to talk about @underthegunmovie

Two years ago, when co-host Savannah Guthrie had her first maternity leave, viewers speculated that Katie would be a guest co-host, according to ET.

“That’s very flattering, and I love my friends at NBC and it’s very flattering, even the speculation.”

Starting the week of January 2, viewers can see Katie Couric host Today live in action once more. The following week, beginning January 9, the show will continue to count down to Today’s 65th anniversary with Meredith Vieira.

Vieira joined Today in 2006 when Couric left and co-hosted until 2011.

Natalie Morales is also set to co-anchor Today for a week in January, according to E! News.

Morales was relocated to Los Angeles to be the West Coast anchor of Today. She is also the host of Access Hollywood and co-host of Access Hollywood Live with Kit Hoover.

thanks to @elizadesignsla and @amandapearl for the lovely jewels I'm wearing on @accesshollywood! A photo posted by Natalie Morales (@nmoralesnbc) on Nov 4, 2016 at 12:48pm PDT

Matt Lauer recently went on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live hosted by Andy Cohen with his co-host Savannah Guthrie. Lauer was asked to choose between his former co-anchors Katie Couric and Meredith Vieira, according to Today.

Matt acknowledged both women as “dear friends” and said that he had different relationships with each of them. He added that he sees both women often for lunch or dinner and that he lives near Katie Couric.

“I feel like I have great relationships with two ex-wives.”

Host Andy Cohen prodded Lauer a bit more because he was certain that while “it’s no diss to Katie Couric, he really loves Meredith.”

“The difference is Meredith and I have a kiss-on-the-lips relationship. Meredith is one of those warm people, every time she sees you, she kisses you on the lips. Katie and I have a trading-barbs relationship. Always jokes one after the other. But really, I love them both.”

