Oakland Raiders Vs. Indianapolis Colts: Bold Predictions For NFL Week 16

The Oakland Raiders are heading into their NFL Week 16 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts as one of the favorites to win the AFC. It has been quite some time since the Raiders were viewed as a Super Bowl contender.

While the Raiders are a Super Bowl contender, the Colts are struggling to earn a shot at the playoffs. It will take some luck for Indianapolis to get into the postseason, but Andrew Luck and the Colts have the talent on their roster. This game means a lot to both teams, but the Colts are in a must-win situation.

Oakland is coming into this week’s game with an 11-3 record, and the team is currently ranked second in the AFC playoff picture behind the New England Patriots. Indianapolis holds a 7-7 record and just a game away from being back in the mix for a playoff spot.

Looking ahead at this week’s game, there is the potential for it to be one of the best games on the schedule. Both teams have the talent to be Super Bowl contenders, although both teams also have flaws that could end up costing them when everything is said and done.

Taking all of this into consideration, what bold predictions can be made for the Oakland Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts game this week?

Derek Carr Rips the Colts for 350 Yards, Four Touchdowns

The defense has been a major issue for the Colts all season long, and that will be the case once again this week. Derek Carr is a legitimate MVP candidate, and he will prove it against the Colts. He will rip the Colts’ defense for 350 yards and four touchdowns throughout the course of the game.

Andrew Luck Responds with 300 Yards, Four Touchdowns

Another potential MVP candidate is Colts’ quarterback Andrew Luck, who is putting up a career season. He will respond to Carr’s big game with a 300-yard, four touchdown performance of his own. Luck has to put up big numbers in order for the Colts to have any chance at pulling off a win.

Oakland Sacks Andrew Luck Five Times

Oakland has the players necessary to put pressure on the quarterback each and every week. That will be the case this week, as they will sack Andrew Luck five times. Indianapolis has offensive line issues, and that will be obvious against a top-notch pass rush this week.

Frank Gore Notches Another 100-Yard Game, TD

If the Colts want to come away with a win, Frank Gore is going to be a major key for them. He has had a big year, and that will continue this week. Gore will notch another 100-yard game and will score yet another touchdown.

Oakland Takes Care of Business and Eliminates the Colts from Playoff Contention

Even though the Colts will be playing with desperation, the Raiders are going to take care of business and eliminate them. Oakland is too good of a football team for Chuck Pagano’s squad to come away with a win. It will be a good game, but the Raiders will improve to 12-3 on the season.

Expect to see these two teams battle down to the final few possessions of the game. The Colts are going to do everything they can to keep their season alive, but it won’t be enough. Indianapolis may end up losing, but it will be a game that they can be proud of against one of the best teams in the NFL.

[Featured Image by Denis Poroy/AP Images]