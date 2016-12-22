WWE News: Ronda Rousey Vs. Charlotte Flair Match At ‘WrestleMania 33’ Is Reportedly Unlikely To Happen

During her WWE run, Charlotte has dominated the Women’s division. Already a four-time champion after just under a year and a half on the main roster, Charlotte has already cemented herself as the frontrunner of the division. Moreover, one of those reigns lasted 10 months, as she transitioned the Divas Championship to the Women’s Championship after a victory in a triple threat match with Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 32. She then commenced one of the best feuds of women’s wrestling history, being rivaled against Sasha Banks for months before their final match of the feud occurring in an Ironman Match at Roadblock: End of the Line.

Right now, Charlotte looks to be picking up on the Bayley feud that started earlier in the year. With Bayley being somewhat like kryptonite for Charlotte, gaining multiple victories via pinfall, the odds are still in her favor to retain the title due to her ability to win the big matches. In fact, Bayley has a very small chance to win if they ever compete at a pay-per-view. This is because Charlotte is undefeated in singles matches at PPV events, being 15-0. With this kind of streak, it would seem as if a huge name would break it on a big platform.

This is where Ronda Rousey comes in. There is no doubt that Rousey has an interest in competing for the WWE. Appearing in a segment at WrestleMania 31, Rousey shared the ring with The Rock, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon, even getting the best over the Billionaire Princess. This led to much speculation that a Rousey vs. McMahon match was on the horizon. However, due to scheduling conflicts, Rousey was unable to commit to any major WWE dates, and the match hype faded away.

There has been much speculation that a Rousey vs. Charlotte match is on the books for WrestleMania 33. According to GiveMeSport, Ric Flair is one of the biggest supporters of this idea.

“I would love to see Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey, which I think would be huge. I know [Charlotte] will be in the main event somewhere, and I think they could make it work, but as you and I both know, Ronda has to win, I just know Charlotte will be in the main event somewhere.”

Although this would be a major box-office attraction, and Charlotte has the physical presence, athleticism, and heel persona to opposite Rousey, these rumors have recently been shut down.

When asked whether Rousey vs. Charlotte will be in the works after her match against Amanda Nunes on December 30, Dave Meltzer replied, “[S]eriously doubt it.”

Rousey will continue to be a target for the WWE. Recently, Stephanie McMahon was interviewed by TMZ regarding Rousey coming to the WWE.

WWE's Stephanie McMahon — I'm Gunning for Ronda Rousey … When She Retires from UFC (VIDEO) https://t.co/XmeG09YGVw — TMZ (@TMZ) November 3, 2016

“I certainly hope [she returns]. I gotta get her back. She put me in that armbar. Well I’m certainly gonna try [to get her back]. I’ll just leave it at that.”

While Stephanie did not disclose much information about the future of Rousey during her interview, the objective of her stepping inside a wrestling ring at WrestleMania is certainly at the forefront.

Recently, Rousey took a year off of active MMA competition after her loss against Holly Holm. This loss not only shattered her spirit but made her contemplate suicide. Now, she looks to gain steam once again on her road to being the dominant and feared competitor that she once was.

However, there are surely executives in the WWE who are wishing that she retires from mixed martial arts and endeavor in a professional wrestling career. She has the backing from both her UFC career, as well as her previous WWE appearance, to immediately be a top star for the company with the proper ring training.

[Featured Image by WWE]