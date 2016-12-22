JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers Reunite With His Family For The Holidays, Was Aaron Rodgers There?

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are spending the holidays catching up with family. The Bachelorette couple recently went on a road trip with Rodger’s parents and his older brother, Luke. Did Aaron Rodgers make the trip?

According to Us Magazine, Fletcher shared a Snapchat video of Rodger’s parents, Ed and Darla, riding in a car with Luke and his girlfriend, Arielle Snyder. The family wrote “Family road trip” alongside the image, which did not include Aaron.

Fletcher later posted a video of everyone playing a game, which featured Jordan and Luke poking fun at each other. The trip also included a whiskey tasting and some fun at a local ice skating rink.

Aaron’s absence from the festivities was immediately noticeable. Aaron is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers and has had issues maintaining a relationship with his family in recent years. The family feud reportedly has something to do with Aaron’s relationship with actress Olivia Munn.

During his brother’s time on The Bachelorette, their family woes took center stage when Fletcher visited Jordan’s hometown in Chico, California.

According to Daily Mail, Rodgers opened up about his brother during an episode of The Bachelorette. While Rodgers kept the details to a minimum, he admitted that he hasn’t talked with Aaron in quite some time.

“It’s just kind of the way he chose to do life and I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother. Yeah, it’s not ideal,” Rodgers shared.

Fox News reports that Rodgers doesn’t blame his brother for the lack of communication. Instead, he understands the pressures of being an NFL quarterback and just hopes that things will eventually change.

“It’s not ideal, and I love him. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in his shoes and have the pressure he has and the demands from people he has. Don’t have hard feelings against him. It’s just how things go right now. Like I said, I have a great relationship with my brother Luke. Me and Aaron really don’t have much of a relationship.”

The reason behind Aaron’s rift with his family is unknown, although some sources believe Olivia Munn has something to do with it. The actress started dating Aaron in 2014, which was the same year he cut ties with the rest of his family. This might be a huge coincidence, but everything seemed completely normal prior to Munn entering the picture.

Meanwhile, Rodgers’ romance with JoJo Fletcher appears hotter than ever. In fact, the pair is currently planning for a wedding in 2017, and Fletcher already has babies on her mind. Does this mean a wedding will happen sooner than expected?

“I keep envisioning babies,” she admitted. “I’m like, ‘Wait, JoJo, pump the brakes! Do this in the right order.”

The couple has not officially announced a wedding date, although the ceremony is expected to take place sometime in 2017. In the meantime, Us Magazine reported that Rodgers and Fletcher are making the most out of their first Christmas together.

In late November, Fletcher and Rodgers picked out their first Christmas tree and shared a cute picture of themselves posing behind two snowman cutouts. “I like your curves…” Rodgers wrote alongside the image.

The following morning, Fletcher snapped a pic of their dog, Jackson, sitting next to the newly decorated tree. “‘Tis the season,” she wrote in a separate post.

Despite all of their social media, Fletcher and Rodgers have been the subjects of multiple split rumors. The reports reached such epic proportions that Rodgers publicly addressed the matter in an October interview.

“Anyone can look at our social media and see how happy we are. We don’t let it bother us,” he said.

