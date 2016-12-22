‘Flip Or Flop’ Scandal: Are Christina And Tarek El Moussa Planning To Divorce?

The Flip or Flop scandal has raised questions about the fate of the popular HGTV series and Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s marriage. Although the celebrity couple said they would put their differences aside for filming, and the network insists “the series will continue production as scheduled,” fans are concerned that the show and the couple’s marriage are over.

The Flip or Flop scandal began earlier this year when police were called to the couple’s home on reports of a disturbance.

CountryLiving: ‘Flip or Flop’ Stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa Have Separated https://t.co/75nHZIS0Zf pic.twitter.com/DVDXMP0zdm — Aston Grays (@AstonGrays) December 19, 2016

As stated in the incident report, which was published by E! News, Christina El Moussa contacted authorities because Tarek “ran outside” with a handgun, and she was concerned for his safety.

Police officers, who arrived on scene in squad cars and a helicopter, quickly spotted Mr. El Moussa and convinced him to surrender the weapon. He also agreed to surrender his entire collection of firearms.

During a police interview, Christina El Moussa insisted her husband “did not make any threatening statements to her and did not make any comments about hurting himself or anyone else.” However, the incident is being referred to as the beginning of the Flip or Flop scandal and the breaking point in the celebrity couple’s marriage.

Prior to their appearance in their own reality show, Christina and Tarek El Moussa were both successful real estate agents in Orange County, California.

In addition to selling homes for others, Christina and Tarek specialize in purchasing distressed homes, performing renovations, and selling them at a profit. The process, which is called “flipping,” is the basis of the couple’s reality series Flip or Flop.

Flip or Flop Stars Tarek & Christina El Moussa Split After 7 Years of Marriage I love this #show on #HGTV and wish these two & kids the best pic.twitter.com/WuT5ElbxM5 — Martin McGuire (@McGuireFilm) December 12, 2016

The HGTV series, which debuted in 2013, follows the couple as they decide whether to purchase particular homes and throughout the renovations. However, as some homes are simply beyond repair, Christina and Tarek El Moussa are sometimes forced to admit their anticipated “flip” was actually a “flop.”

Although the HGTV series is currently in its 6th season, the future of the reality show is uncertain.

As reported by CBS News, HGTV has acknowledged the Flip or Flop scandal. However, the network has not announced any plans to cancel the series.

“We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina’s great work… When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy… HGTV is currently airing episodes of ‘Flip or Flop’ and the series will continue production as scheduled.”

In a statement to E! News, the couple also confirmed they “plan to continue [their] professional life together,” despite the questionable state of their marriage.

Despite reassurances from the network and the couple, at least one “insider” confirmed Flip or Flop would be canceled by the end of 2017. According to the source, the couple is contractually obligated to film one more season of the popular reality series. However, they are not willing to renew their contract.

Unfortunately, the El Moussa marriage may be heading in the same direction.

In a joint statement, which was released on December 19, Christina and Tarek El Moussa confirmed that they mutually agreed to separate in an attempt to assess “the future of [their] marriage.”

Although the couple stopped short of admitting their marriage is over, rumors about the Flip or Flop scandal and the couple’s current relationship status suggest the situation is dire.

As reported by People, Tarek El Moussa hired a nanny to help care for the couple’s 6-year-old daughter, Taylor, and 1-year-old son, Brayden, during their separation. According to reports, Tarek had a romantic relationship with the nanny, who was later identified as 23-year-old Alyssa Logan.

TMZ reports Christina El Moussa is currently dating a contractor named Gary Anderson, who she reportedly met and developed a relationship with in May.

According to TMZ, some sources suggest Christina and Tarek are still attempting to salvage their marriage, but others insist “there’s absolutely zero chance” the couple will reunite.

Amid the ongoing Flip or Flop scandal, Christina and Tarek El Moussa gave fans hope when they were spotted together at Starbucks. However, it is unclear whether the meeting indicates that the couple plans to reunite.

[Featured Image By Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center]