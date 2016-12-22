Phaedra Parks Divorce: ‘RHOA’ Star Has Advice For Cynthia Bailey After Rocky Divorce

Phaedra Parks has been going through her own divorce from Apollo Nida recently. Even though Phaedra contemplated a divorce for a long time, it took her over two years to finalize everything, and Kandi Burruss’ mother questioned why it had taken her so long. While Parks just wanted to do the right thing for herself and her sons, Apollo was ready to move on and get divorced. He has been engaged for a few weeks to a brand new lady, and this is something that will play out on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But since Parks isn’t the only one going through a divorce this season, she wanted to send some advice to Cynthia Bailey.

According to a new Bravo report, Phaedra Parks is now giving some advice to Cynthia, who filed for divorce from Peter Thomas during this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Of course, Bailey’s divorce seems to be less dramatic than Phaedra Parks’ divorce as the two were fighting quite a bit. Peter and Bailey had legally separated and were spending time apart to see if this was something they wanted to do. Peter was shocked when Cynthia filed for divorce behind his back, and now Phaedra Parks has some advice on how she can move on.

“Well Cynthia and I spoke and I feel bad for anyone going through a divorce because it’s very difficult in particular when you are on a television show and everyone is giving their opinions,” Phaedra Parks told Bravo about Cynthia’s divorce and how she can move on from the drama, adding, “So you have to do what’s best for you because at the end of the day nothing is more important than your peace of mind and your joy — and when you lose that, you have lost yourself.”

Of course, Nida really wanted to influence Phaedra’s happiness before he turned himself in to serve eight years behind bars. He would show up at their home, calling her names, and even whispering to her not to call the police. Parks’ mother was concerned for her daughter’s well-being and told her to leave the home with her sons in tow. This isn’t the situation that Cynthia is going through, but Parks feels that Bailey should focus on herself.

“So I would tell anybody: Do what’s best for you because you only have one life. And the good book only says he promises 70 years and so, you know hey, count it down,” Phaedra Parks continues, according to Bravo.

Peter Thomas and Apollo Nida remain friends, and it sounds like Cynthia can still speak with her ex-husband. Phaedra Parks doesn’t have a relationship with Apollo, and it will be interesting to see what their relationship will be like once Nida is released and wants to see his sons. Bailey has revealed that she still believes in Peter, even though they are no longer married.

“I always believed in Peter, and I still do. He is the reason I relocated from New York City to Atlanta. Throughout our relationship and marriage, my love, commitment, and support has stood strong. I did the best that I could do, and I am good with that. I am disappointed that Peter feels I didn’t believe in him, because it is absolutely not true,” Cynthia Bailey wrote in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where she also expressed support in Peter’s friendship with Apollo.

What do you think of Phaedra Parks’ advice to Cynthia Bailey about focusing on herself after this divorce? Do you think she’s the right person to give her co-star some advice about moving on from a failed marriage?

