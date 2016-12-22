‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 10 Episode 12 Return Date, Title, Synopsis: What To Expect In New Episode [Spoilers]

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 is on a two-week break following the arrival of Bernadette (Melissa) and Howard’s (Simon Helberg) daughter, Halley. The series returns on Thursday, January 5 with the remaining episodes of Season 10, which might be the final season of The Big Bang Theory.

“The Holiday Summation” is the title of Episode 12, and according to executive producer Steve Molaro, the winter premiere is a “post-holiday recap.” The regular gang of The Big Bang Theory will tell their holiday stories in the next episode, he told The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

“The whole gang — and Stuart — are back in the living room, as they should be, telling the stories of the horrible holidays that they had.”

Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) mother, Mary (Laurie Metcalf), is set to make an appearance in the winter premiere. Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon pay a visit to her in Texas over the holidays. And this Texas trip turns out to be “terrible,” according to the official synopsis of The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 12.

“Sheldon and Amy visit Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) for the first time since the holidays and share details about their terrible trip to Texas, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Jan. 5.”

In the episode, Mary would find out that Sheldon and Amy were living together in sin, Molaro told Entertainment Weekly (EW). The report does not reveal her reaction. But according to The Big Bang Theory’s episode taping update, it looks like Amy had already informed Mary about her and Sheldon’s living arrangement. Her son’s so-called breaking news might not shock her, although Sheldon is likely to be surprised and annoyed to find out that Amy had confided in his mother without telling him.

Moreover, after the fourth episode of Season 10, “The Cohabitation Experimentation,” which saw Amy moving in with Sheldon after her apartment got flooded, Molaro told EW that Mary would be happy to know that there was someone like Amy for her son.

“Mary’s religious beliefs may not be in favor of people living together, but I think she’s so happy that there is an Amy in the world for her baby, I’m sure she’s willing to put up with a lot. It’s an interesting conundrum.”

Currently, Sheldon and Amy are living together in Penny’s apartment, and it seems the five-week temporary arrangement might become a permanent one. Molaro told TV Line that it could be seen that Sheldon was “quietly migrating” his stuff from his and Leonard’s old apartment to Penny’s. He, however, added they would not make any drastic changes to the two apartments in the upcoming episodes.

Elsewhere in Episode 12, Penny and Leonard will be seen having the best Christmas of their lives. The Big Bang Theory, however, will not be The Big Bang Theory if the best times do not end up becoming comical disasters. Molaro told EW that Penny and Leonard’s best Christmas would “spiral down real fast” because of their decision to cut down their own Christmas tree.

“Leonard and Penny are out having the best Christmas ever, until they decide to go to a farm and chop down their own tree. It just spirals down real fast.”

RT to congratulate Howard and Bernadette! #BigBangTheory pic.twitter.com/oJ2FmbwWrw — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) December 16, 2016

And the second married couple on the show, Bernadette and Howard, have their hands full dealing with their newborn in the upcoming episode. Speaking of the new parents, Molaro told THR that Episode 12 would explore the couple’s first week at home as parents.

“[Episode 12 shows]… Bernadette and Howard in their first week at home and how tough that was for them. Plus Bernadette dealing with feeling like she’s not a good mother and she can’t even get this baby to stop crying when everyone else can.”

The introduction of the baby has opened up the door to explore more stories, according to Molaro. But The Big Bang Theory Season 10 midseason finale felt like it was the beginning of the end. While waiting for the baby to arrive, Sheldon, Amy, Leonard, Penny, Raj (Kunal Nayyar), and Stuart (Kevin Sussman) were shown reflecting on how far they had come since Season 1.

There is still no confirmation whether the series will be renewed for Season 11 or not, and the actors have not yet started negotiating their new contracts.

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 12, titled “The Holiday Summation,” airs on January 5 on CBS.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]