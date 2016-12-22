Donald Trump Appoints Kellyanne Conway As Counselor To The President

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has appointed his former campaign manager as the counselor to the president.

Donald Trump’s transition team announced December 22 that Kellyanne Conway would serve as the counselor to the president, according to Business Insider.

Conway, 49, was Trump’s former campaign manager and is currently acting as a senior adviser on Trump’s transition team.

Kellyanne has been credited for helping Donald bring a more disciplined approach to his presidential campaigning, which helped him win the presidential election this past November.

Trump said that Conway “played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message.”

“I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing.”

Kellyanne Conway was the first female campaign manager of either major party to win a presidential general election.

“I want to thank the President-elect for this amazing opportunity. A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation. I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results.”

In her position as counselor to the president, Conway will play a key advisory role once Trump takes office in January. She will help to manage the new president’s messaging and legislative priorities.

Shortly after the announcement was made on Thursday, Kellyanne spoke with ABC News and said that Trump was finalizing his communications staff and was preparing to announce his choices for White House press secretary and other related posts soon.

Trump canceled his first news conference earlier this month, and when asked when his first one would be held, Conway avoided the question entirely, according to Reuters.

Kellyanne instead pointed out that Trump has been spending his time forming his Cabinet.

“He’s been very busy doing that.”

Donald Trump has held several rallies since winning the presidential election on November 8 but has yet to take any formal questions from reporters.

Kellyanne Conway graduated magna cum laude from Trinity College (Washington, D.C.) and holds a J.D. with honors from George Washington University Law School.

Conway is also the founder and owner of the Polling Company, inc./WomanTrend, a polling and research firm that has served leading political figures, nonprofits, and companies for over two decades.

Over the past year, Kellyanne has become the face of Donald Trump’s successful presidential bid, and now she will continue on with him through his journey as president.

Conway told Fox & Friends on Thursday that she will be in the West Wing to “continue my service” to Trump.

Conway said that she did weigh multiple factors, including her family, in considering the job, but she described the West Wing as family friendly, saying, “So, I’m fine with that.”

“It’s difficult to pass that up. I know I’ve got his ear and his trust.”

Thursday’s announcement was followed up by word that Kellyanne Conway and her family would relocate to the nation’s capital.

“My family is going to move to Washington, D.C., and I will either stay outside and run the political super-structure, or I will go into the West Wing and take a position right next to the president.”

