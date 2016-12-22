Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Reportedly Reunite In Cabo For Her Birthday, Could An Engagement Announcement Be Next?

Katie Holmes’ romance with Jamie Foxx is heating up! The secret couple allegedly spent her 38th birthday in Cabo San Lucas last week. Are they preparing for an engagement?

An inside source told Us Magazine that Holmes and Foxx flew to Mexico on a private jet Friday. They kept a low profile during the trip and were not photographed together.

“Katie and Jamie took a private jet to Cabo on Friday morning from Van Nuys Airport [in Los Angeles],” the source explained. “It was a quick trip in honor of Katie’s birthday. It was only them and two pilots on the plane.”

To keep everything tightly under wraps, the pair stayed in a private suite and never went out in public together. Instead, they hired a personal butler to take care of all their needs.

“They stayed in one of the most private suites at the hotel, separate from other guests and entered by a small path,” the source revealed. “They wanted to be very discreet and had everything delivered to their room and taken care of by a personal butler.”

The couple, who have been very secretive about their romance, departed Cabo on Saturday night. According to Us Magazine, Holmes’ daughter, Suri, did not go with her on the short vacation. Instead, Holmes and Suri celebrated the occasion on Sunday with a special party.

“Thank you for the birthday love I really appreciate it,” Holmes wrote alongside a photo of the birthday festivities. She later shared a picture of a bowling alley, with the caption, “Showing strength in bumper bowling lol #birthdayfun.”

Holmes was married to Tom Cruise for six years. The pair tied the knot in 2006 and divorced in 2012. They had one daughter during the marriage. For his part, Foxx has two children from other relationships, including Corinne, 22, and Annalise, eight.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have never confirmed their relationship. Rumors of their romance first surfaced in 2013 when a photo surfaced of them holding hands. Since then, few images have surfaced, making them one of the most elusive couples in Hollywood.

That changed in March of last year when Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan let slip that Foxx and Holmes were doing great. “He is very happy with her. I love that he seems very happy,” Jordan said.

The reality star later backtracked on her statement and admitted that she misspoke. Even still, rumors of their relationship have persisted. Unfortunately, Wet Paint reports that Holmes and Foxx were not spotted together in Cabo, though it is clear that Holmes spent her birthday with somebody special. Whether or not that was with Foxx is yet to be seen.

According to Hollywood Take, Holmes hung out with Foxx this past summer at a Barbara Streisand concert. She was reportedly spotted in a dressing room, while friends close to the couple claim that their romance is “not a secret among their friends.”

That being said, Holmes was also spotted spending time with a mystery man in Central Park a few months ago. Suri was present during the outing, though sources indicated that it was “not a date.”

As far as Foxx is concerned, he likes to keep his private life out of the public eye. “I like to stay quiet, you know, with anyone that dating; that I’m really, really dating,” Foxx said back in 2012. “I feel like this — if there’s somebody that you’re dating, the worst thing you can do is let that [points at camera] touch you. Because once that camera touches you, [it’s out]…. Yeah, we don’t take time to do that [make sure the relationship is real] in Hollywood anymore.”

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]