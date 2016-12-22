‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam Reveals Jax Teller Could Come Back From The Dead For ‘Mayans MC’

Charlie Hunnam’s Sons of Anarchy character died during the series finale, but that might not stop him from making an appearance on Mayans MC. In an interview with TMZ, Hunnam revealed that Jax Teller might make a return in Kurt Sutter’s spin-off.

Will Jax be back in action when Mayans MC premieres next year?

According to Daily Mail, the actor was cornered after taking a hike in Runyon Canyon. Although Hunnam didn’t spill any details about a potential cameo in the new series, he did admit that he was open to reprising the role.

“I’ll do anything for Jax, I love that guy, but I think I’m dead. Listen, if they call me… if they want me to do a little dream sequence…”

Sons of Anarchy wrapped its final season back in 2014. The series concluded with Jax riding his bike into an oncoming semi-truck after eliminating the biker club’s enemies. Sutter went on to develop The Bastard Executioner but announced his return to his biker world earlier this year.

The spin-off is expected to focus on biker outlaws through the lens of Latino culture. The main character is EZ Reyes, who is a prospect for the Mayans on the border of California and Mexico. EZ fights against a need for vengeance on the cartel and finding respect from his family.

Comic Book is reporting that FX has already ordered a pilot for Mayans MC. Production for the new series is expected to get underway in 2017. Unfortunately, major details surrounding the cast have not been revealed.

We do, however, know that the show will be set after the events in Sons of Anarchy. Given Jax’s fate, this makes it difficult for Hunnam to reprise his role outside of a flashback sequence or dream.

That being said, Sutter might weave in aspects of Jax’s story in the spin-off. In particular, Jax’s decisions prior to his death could have a large impact on EZ’s life. Considering how the Mayans and Sons have a long history together, a connection between the two men isn’t that farfetched.

In fact, there is a good chance that Jax’s actions impacted the Mayans organization in some way. Even if Hunnam doesn’t have a cameo, other characters from the original might show up from time to time.

During the Sons of Anarchy finale, Jax initiated a peace with Mayan president Marcus Alvarez. The deal set the Mayans up for future success in all of their charters. It also means that EZ might enter his charter thinking the Sons are allies instead of enemies. This opens the door for EZ to view Jax as a mentor figure.

Of course, not all of Jax’s actions benefited the Mayans. Before his final ride, Jax executed August Marks, the head of a powerful company that has ties with African-American gangs in California. The hit will likely align the Mayans against Marks and his people, which could make things very dangerous for EZ.

As far as Hunnam is concerned, there’s no telling if he will reprise his role in the first season of Mayans MC. Until more information is revealed, fans can at least rest assured knowing Hunnam is open to the idea.

Following his time on the biker drama, Hunnam landed numerous roles on the big screen. His upcoming films include King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and The Lost City of Z. Despite becoming one of Hollywood’s rising stars, Hunnam admitted that he enjoys keeping his personal life outside of the public eye.

“You start to talk about serious stuff and sound like a pretentious d***head but I really just want the relationship I have with the world just to be my work,” he shared.

Mayans MC is expected to premiere in late 2017.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM]