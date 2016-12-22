Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik’s New Song Didn’t Anger Gigi Hadid And Tom Hiddleston Isn’t Helping With Her New Album [Debunked]

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik released a new song together earlier this month and according to a new report, Malik’s girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid, wasn’t jealous about the partnership as one publication previously claimed.

Although a Star magazine report suggested Hadid was not happy about Swift and Malik’s new song, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” Gossip Cop has since corrected the false report, claiming the 27-year-old singer and Malik didn’t actually work together at all. So, Hadid’s alleged jealously over their time together would have never occurred.

“Gigi Hadid might have publicly tweeted her support for Zayn Malik’s Fifty Shades Darker duet with Taylor Swift, but privately, the Victoria’s Secret stunner is praying that will be the first and last time those two collaborate in the recording studio,” explained the false report by Star magazine.

As Gossip Cop noted, Taylor Swift and Malik recorded their vocals separately. Unfortunately, Star had no idea that they weren’t actually recording together and based their entire article around the incorrect claim.

“Gigi trusts [Taylor Swift], but she didn’t love the idea of her working so closely with Zayn. Taylor can be incredibly charming, so you can bet she kept in near-constant contact with them while she was away,” the supposed insider continued.

The magazine’s report went on to reference Joe Jonas, whom each of the women dated prior to forming their close-knit friendship.

“It’s no secret that she and [Taylor Swift] have the same taste in men. But it certainly doesn’t help that he’s a dead ringer for Zayn,” the outlet concluded.

However, as Gossip Cop revealed, there was simply no truth to Star magazine’s publication.

Also this month, Gossip Cop corrected a story regarding Taylor Swift and her allegedly upcoming album. Weeks ago, OK! Magazine claimed Swift was hard at work on her new album and claimed that she had sought the approval of her former boyfriend, Tom Hiddleston.

“Hiddleston must have been one amazing boyfriend” because Taylor Swift is “letting her ex have a say in the songs she writes about him,” a supposed source had told the magazine. “Taylor sends him drafts and loops him in on how the process is going, and nothing will be recorded without Tom’s consent.”

The magazine’s fake insider continued on, claiming that the romance between Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston was never really a romance to begin with.

“This was their deal right from the start of their fauxmance… It’s a contractual situation and the result is to make them look good,” the source incorrectly claimed.

As for Calvin Harris, who Taylor Swift dated prior to her relationship with Hiddleston, the source said he was “another story.” However, in response to the publication, Gossip Cop confirmed that no deal existed between Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston.

In early 2015, Taylor Swift began dating Calvin Harris after their mutual friend, Ellie Goulding, introduced them at the Brit Awards in February. Then, at the end of spring, the couple abruptly ended their relationship and rumors began swirling as to what may have happened between them.

Following Taylor Swift’s breakup from Harris, she began dating Tom Hiddleston in mid-June and was spotted with the actor around the world in the weeks that followed.

Although the couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance for a few months, by September they had split.

“[Taylor Swift] was the one to put the brakes on the relationship,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly after the split. “Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with. Taylor knew the backlash that comes with public displays of affection but Tom didn’t listen to her concerns when she brought them up.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]