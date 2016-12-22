‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Remains Distanced, Hilary Manipulates Devon, Billy Reaches Out, And Phyllis Makes A Change

What’s coming up next on The Young and the Restless? Spoilers detail that families will gather to celebrate Christmas, but tensions are still running high in some cases. Gloria has shown up to surprise Michael, Lauren, and Kevin, while things remain complicated between Devon and Hilary. Billy and Jack remain at odds as well, and things will come to a head during Thursday’s show.

As SheKnows Soaps details, Devon will work to convince Hilary to return to her work at the GC Buzz. He may have fired her after her antics, but now she’s manipulated things to ensure that he wants her back. Young and the Restless spoilers share that Hilary will tell Devon to call her agent, and things get a bit heated when he notes that he simply wants to talk with his wife. They discuss Devon’s vision for how they would have her return, and they ultimately agree on a plan.

Jack and Phyllis will run into one another at the Club bar, and they will exchange a few words. He tries to bring up the time they shared at Christmas last year at the cabin, but she sidesteps the conversation. They discuss Jabot, and Young and Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis will talk about expecting him to let her go, noting that she feels as if it’s time to move on to other things. Jack is a bit surprised by this, and when they realize they are standing under mistletoe, they hesitate. She ultimately walks away after wishing him a Merry Christmas.

Jill will learn that Billy is planning to spend Christmas alone, and she is none too pleased. She wants him to be with Victoria, but since he’s not, she asks him to join her as she spends time with Cane, Lily, and the kids. He declines the invitation and notes that while Traci and Ashley have asked him to join them, he declined that invitation as well because of Jack.

Viewers will see Ashley and Traci at the Abbott house as they begin to celebrate Christmas, and Young and Restless spoilers note that they will talk about the tensions between Jack and Billy. They’ll let loose a bit with some dancing and fun and will be thrilled when Billy arrives, presents in tow. They’ll talk him into staying to celebrate, and the three share some heartfelt moments. However, once Jack arrives, things get tense.

Jack will needle Billy, telling him that he’s not welcome there, and despite Ashley and Traci’s attempts to smooth things over, Billy will leave, taking the gift he had for Jack with him. Things will be a bit awkward after that, as the ladies are upset, but they work on coming together as they gather at the dinner table.

Gloria showed up in Genoa City to surprise her family, and she’ll surprise Michael and Lauren again by sharing that she plans to stay at their place rather than a hotel. She’ll connect with Fenmore via the phone and makes some snide remarks about Kevin being with Chloe. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the group will share stories, and Phyllis soon joins them. However, it doesn’t take long for Lauren and Phyllis to agree to have Phyllis join Fenmore’s to help turn the sales around.

Kevin will work on trying to convince Gloria to change her attitude about his reunion with Chloe, but Young and Restless spoilers detail that Chloe will lash out as she tells Kevin not to bother trying to get Gloria to act like a grandmother to Bella. However, Bella offers Gloria a candy cane, and this just might soften things a bit.

Lily will cross paths with Barry, Jack’s friend who connected with Hilary about possibly helping her find other gigs. Young and Restless spoilers tease that she will learn Hilary wasn’t really serious about heading elsewhere, and it will not take her long to utilize this information. Later, Lily, Cane and the kids, Jill and Neil, will all hit Devon and Hilary’s new place for a holiday gathering. Everybody sees that the couple is happy together again and learns that Devon bought the entire building for Hilary. Lily rants to Cane about how she’ll never forget all that her sister-in-law did to her family, and she’ll be upset when she learns that Hil is returning to the GC Buzz.

Before the night is over, Young and Restless spoilers share that Lily will manage to pull Devon aside and fill him in on what she learned from Barry. As for Billy, he will head to the Club bar by himself as the rest of his family celebrates Christmas. As the week wraps up, fans will see Connor and Chelsea head to the Newman ranch for the holiday and Jill will see Billy at the bar. There are Christmas carols on the way at Chancellor Park, and We Love Soaps notes that there is a Christmas miracle on the way.

How will Devon react to the news that Hilary was playing him to get her GC Buzz gig back? Is it possible for Billy and Jack to repair their relationship, and is Phyllis the key to fixing things at Fenmore’s for Lauren? Young and the Restless spoilers hint that there are juicy moments on the way, and fans will not want to miss where things head next.

[Featured image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]