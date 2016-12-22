‘General Hospital’ News: Pregnancy Announcements, Two Longtime Characters Reappear, And A Possible Recast For Morgan [Spoilers]

There are some exciting things coming up on General Hospital in the form of babies, character returns, and plenty of stories to keep up with this upcoming year. A couple of baby announcements have been made, in addition to characters that are returning to Port Charles that haven’t been seen in a while. With the new year approaching quickly, the ABC daytime drama will definitely have more to look forward to soon enough.

It looks like babies is what it’s all about lately, both on screen and off. For two General Hospital actresses, their new year is starting off quite well already. Just a few days ago, Emme Rylan (Lulu Falconeri) announced that she is expecting her third child. If that wasn’t enough excitement for fans, longtime GH actress, Kimberly McCullough (Robin Scorpio), just surprised everyone with news that she is pregnant as well. She broke the news on her personal blog on Thursday.

McCullough had a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2015. She lost her baby girl when she was 22 weeks along in her first pregnancy. Now that she is expecting again, she couldn’t be happier, and GH fans are excited as well. She is a beloved actress that viewers have watched grow up on the soap. In fact, more exciting news is that she is expected back on General Hospital next week. Look for her reappearance on December 28. It could be that Robin Scorpio will also announce a pregnancy on the show in the near future. You just never know.

Now that Emme Rylan is pregnant, everyone is waiting to see if that will end up being written into her story line. It would be a perfect time to do so as her character, Lulu, has been wanting another child. Although she is currently fighting for custody of the daughter that she never knew she had until now, finding out that she is pregnant with Dante’s baby would be the icing on the cake for this couple.

Pregger fashion. #pizzaforlife #shoeobsessed A photo posted by Emme Rylan (@emmerylan) on Dec 18, 2016 at 12:21pm PST

On screen, JaSam fans have been waiting with bated breath until Sam Morgan gives birth to her and Jason’s second child. It won’t be long now and even though actress Kelly Monaco isn’t really expecting in real life, this is an exciting time for those who adore this couple and want to see them happy for a long time.

If all this baby news wasn’t enough, it was just announced by Soaps In Depth that actor Ryan Carnes will finally be back on General Hospital next week as well. His character of Lucas Spencer hasn’t been seen since he and Brad left on their honeymoon. Brad has stepped back on canvas recently and it looks like Lucas will finally join him, even if it may be only for a short time.

#GH confirms a trio of holiday returns! — Find out how long they'll be staying —> https://t.co/XcvHaPQcoN @GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/GBhJtCWMPv — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) December 22, 2016

There is a lot to look forward to as we head into 2017. Will the new year bring another character back as well? There are many rumors floating around that the writers are bringing Morgan Corinthos back from the dead. It sounds like actor Bryan Craig will definitely not be reprising this role, but may be recast with a new face.

This possible move in bringing this character back is a bit controversial among General Hospital viewers. With all the sadness and anger surrounding Morgan’s death, some fans think that it would be better to leave him dead or all of this grief will be for nothing. Others are okay with having him back on screen with a new face as this would make an interesting story if Morgan should suddenly make his way back to Port Charles.

Will Robin or Lulu end up pregnant on the show? Will Morgan be found alive and well complete with a new face soon? Will Lucas explain his absence from Port Charles all this time? Stay tuned to see what happens on General Hospital as we head into a new year and more interesting developments.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]