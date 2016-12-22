NBA Trade Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins Landing Spots Could Include L.A. Lakers, Boston Celtics, Or Phoenix Suns

NBA trade rumors about DeMarcus Cousins are nothing new to the Sacramento Kings. Cousins has come up in numerous rumors over the past few years, all of which seemed to fizzle when it came down to a team finalizing a deal with the Kings. Either the Kings asked for too much, or the other team wasn’t willing to give up enough, then Cousins would cause drama on the court or with the media that forced negotiations to go dormant. A report by NBA analyst Bill Reiter at CBS Sports wrote about possible landing spots and how the Kings may be out of time.

“DeMarcus Cousins will never achieve in Sacramento. Sacramento will never achieve with DeMarcus Cousins. The road forward is obvious: Move on, get what you can, and start over.”

Those are the words that Reiter chose to use in his report about the situation with Cousins and the Kings. One night Cousins is having problems with the local press and the next night he is scoring 55 points for his team. Cousins is a rare talent on the basketball court who has been bogged down by his own personality. It is that personality that has also led to several general managers stating that they wouldn’t want him in their locker room. That’s a big statement to make, especially with how good he has been during the 2016-17 NBA season.

The Japan Times also ran a report about NBA trade rumors that involved DeMarus Cousins. NBA analyst Sam Smith spoke with an anonymous general manager about possibly acquiring the All-Star center and how it could improve his team. That general manager did not hold back in his opinion on exactly how he viewed the situation. Smith then wrote about the conversation, not pulling any punches in the process.

“I had asked the executive who was the most talented player in the NBA. He believed it was DeMarcus Cousins. I asked whom on his team he would trade for Cousins, who is much rumored the last few years to be traded for the constant under-performing of the Sacramento Kings. He said he wouldn’t trade his 15th man for Cousins, that he wouldn’t let him in his locker room, that no one in the NBA today could likely more destroy a team than Cousins.”

That’s not a glowing recommendation for any team to make a deal with the Sacramento Kings and it partially explains why none of these NBA trade rumors about Cousins have led to a deal. Seven years in Sacramento has been long enough for the franchise to realize that it is time to move on from the All-Star center, no matter how good he can be on a given night. This is where the front office needs to make a move soon, while Cousins still ranks among the best big men in the game.

Through 28 games in the 2016-17 NBA season, Cousins is averaging 29.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. Cousins is shooting 45.3 percent from the field and a career-best 37.4 percent from three-point range. He again ranks among the NBA leaders in double-doubles and might be having the best statistical season of his entire career. That should raise his value a bit in the trade market. The question remains whether a team is willing to take on a risky player like Cousins, no matter how talented he might be on a basketball court.

Quite a few teams have been linked to Cousins and the Kings, whether it is because they have shown interest or would be a good fit for him. Those teams include the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Utah Jazz, and Portland Trail Blazers. Boston has the most assets to work with, while Portland could be the most desperate to add a significant big man. No deal is close, though, even as the number of NBA trade rumors about the situation continues to increase.

