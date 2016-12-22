Ivanka Trump Puts Tiffany Under Her Wing: Liaison For ‘Forgotten Trump Child’ And Dad? (Opinion)

Ivanka and Tiffany Trump are half-sisters, and when together, they can be best be described as enjoying a typical big sister – little sister relationship, but Ivanka has also taken on another role for her younger sibling. From what Tiffany’s friend had to say about Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, it sounds as if she adores her big sister, Ivanka. After hearing about how Ivanka steps in to make sure Tiffany isn’t slighted in the least way, one might surmise that the admiration works both ways.

The New York Magazine writes that after you hear the story about the “princesslings Ivanka and Tiffany” Trump, you may just feel sorry for the youngest Trump daughter. The story the magazine is referring to is the one written for Vanity Fair. Ivanka and her two brothers are in New York and have constant access to their father, Donald Trump. Tiffany, who is much younger than her half-siblings, was raised by her mom, Marla Maples, in California.

Not being raised in the bosom of the Trump family, Tiffany wasn’t handed the same privileges awarded to her older three siblings. As The New York Magazine suggests, she is often referred to as the “forgotten Trump child.” As Tiffany got older, Ivanka stepped in and suggested that it would be nice for Tiffany to have a parental credit card. Ivanka had written about doing this in the book that she wrote, The Trump Card. She said, “I went to our father and suggested he think about surprising Tiffany with a credit card for Christmas with a small monthly allowance on it. ”

Ivanka continued on in her book that her dad did just that, and she said how appreciative her little sister was to get that card. Ivanka writes that “Tiffany was thrilled and relieved.” In this case, it looks like Ivanka acted as a liaison between her father and stepsister. When Ivanka talks and dad listens, it has always been that way for this father and daughter relationship, according to The New York Magazine.

So, just what was her monthly limit on that card? It was $500 and Tiffany’s friend conveyed just how frugal she was with that card. She was extremely careful with her limit and spent the money wisely. The friend talked about going out to eat in a group and Tiffany calculating her bill down to the last penny, so she didn’t spend more than she had to when using the card. According to a Time Magazine article from last year, the Trump kids all worked for their money, even at a young age, and they were not treated like trust-fund brats by their father. That’s not to say they didn’t grow up in the lap of luxury, but they didn’t have never-ending access to money.

Tiffany is quiet and pretty much keeps to herself, so when New York Magazine wanted to interview her back in October, she wouldn’t sit for an interview, but gave them permission to interview the people she is close to. Because she is not one to seek out the limelight and because Trump’s three oldest children are working with him and always in the headlines, this may be why the term “the forgotten Trump child” originated. From all accounts, she certainly isn’t the “forgotten child” around the Trump family. It sounds as if Ivanka would never let that happen as her big sister! If she is the “forgotten Trump child,” it would only be in the media.

While the $500 credit card limit given to Tiffany seems rather frugal for a billionaire father, he treated all the kids the same when it came to money. The three oldest kids and Tiffany have turned out well despite the many different avenues they could have taken as rich kids. This is the consensus among the various people who know them, along with others who have worked side by side with them in the past. Barron Trump, the youngest of the five Trump children, is only 10, but he goes to the best school Manhattan has to offer and is already fluent in two languages.

Tiffany, who was raised by her mom, looks up to her big sister Ivanka and takes the advice to heart that she hands down. This was recently seen when Tiffany popped into Bloomingdales with the Secret Service in tow to pick up the shade of lipstick that Ivanka told her was a good shade for her. Ivanka is the quintessential big sister in Tiffany’s eyes, conveys “Tiff’s” friend. According to another New York Magazine article from back in October, Marla Maples once said about her daughter, “I had the blessing of raising her pretty much on my own.” The magazine calls this “a statement that deserves a place in the Shade Hall of Fame.”

