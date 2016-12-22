‘La La Land’ Star Emma Stone Talks About Public Masturbation, The Japanese Way

Emma Stone was already a huge star. But, La La Land has taken her career to new heights. With the new energy of extreme success, the Hollywood A-lister has also learned how to share interesting theories about life. She recently learned one intriguing theory related to Japanese rice wine sake.

During one of her interviews, she talked openly about various aspects of her career. Her rise to fame to sexism in Hollywood, Emma covered it all. She also talked about La La Land and how it had made a difference to her already successful career. But, what she learned during this interview was different from any other.

The actress, who has recently turned 28, was talking to Jonah Weiner over a bottle of sake. According to the Japanese custom, one who is drinking is not supposed to pour it into the glass on their own. Stone poured it for Weiner, who returned the favor and shared an exciting piece of information that he had learned from a Japanese chef.

According to the Japanese chef, pouring one’s own glass of sake is similar to public masturbation. This stimulating info by the Tokyo chef instantly made the La La Land star laugh. Emma said she only heard that it was bad luck to fill one’s own sake glass. But, the interviewer’s added information made the version even more interesting.

A few moments later, Weiner apparently went with the flow of the conversation and absentmindedly filled his own glass. While he did that without giving it a second thought, Emma was quick to point that out, that too with a hint of her wacky sense of humor.

“You just jerked-off on the table,” Emma said as she laughed. When the interviewer apologized and filled her sake glass, she nailed it once more.

“Go ahead, please. Jerk me off, too.”

Emma also discussed her fascination for Japanese food. She talked about a simple place in Los Angeles that is her favorite place for sushi. The actress, whose performance in La La Land is Oscar worthy for many critics, openly talked about her stomach issues. Emma is unable to eat spicy food due to her condition related to acid reflux. Emma Stone had no qualms about having an “old man’s diet” during her youth.

La La Land was believed to be a potential Oscar contender even before it was released. It has since been screened at various film festivals. For many, the movie turned out to be Emma Stone’s best performance till date. But, Emma does not want to think that she is going to be nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the movie.

“I just focus on what I’ve got to do at any one moment, and don’t necessarily think about where it’s all leading.”

Emma also talked about a number of important issues in Hollywood. She talked about the sexism she faced during her career. According to Emma, not many creative minds in Hollywood are open to listening to her opinion. For many, she hinders the process of filmmaking by talking about her ideas.

“There have been times when I’ve improvised, they’ve laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star.”

Emma Stone started performing at the age of six in a musical. With La La Land, her life may have to come to a full circle, as it is extremely rare for Hollywood filmmakers to make a musical these days. Emma was raised a “Diet Catholic,” according to her. That means her parents have been liberal despite being religious.

No wonder Weiner calls Emma Stone a “resolutely human-scale movie star.” While she is often compared with another Woody Allen muse, Diane Keaton; the contributing editor at Rolling Stone believes she is more like Tom Hanks in terms of her good-heartedness.

