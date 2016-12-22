Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds’ Baby Daughter’s Name Revealed

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have finally revealed the name of their two-month-old baby girl.

As previously reported by US Weekly, the name of Lively and Reynolds’s second daughter is Ines.

The reveal came just a week after the family had their first public appearance since Ines was born. On December 15, Thursday, Lively and Reynolds brought their two daughters with them to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where the Deadpool actor was honored with a star of his own.

Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today. @vancityreynolds The permanence of your impact is undeniable …Always has been, but now we have a fancy ????to show for it. ???? A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were all smiles during the occasion. In an interview with Extra, Reynolds said that sharing the moment with his wife and two daughters meant a lot to him.

“This is one of the rare occasions when we thought we got to bring the whole clan,” Ryan said. “I’d regret it in 20 years if I didn’t.”

Reynolds gushed over his wife Lively while addressing the crowd at the event, commending her for giving him “two of the most incredible children I’ve ever hoped to have.”

“I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me,” the actor said. “You make everything better. You make everything in my life better. You’ve given me two of the most incredible children I’ve ever hoped to have.”

…well this made my night. Thank you @sophieandlili ???????????? A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:03pm PST

There was one adorable moment while the family of four were posing for the cameras when their 23-month-old daughter James snatched the microphone from her dad and then shook it at the crowd.

It turns out that Reynold’s eldest daughter has always been a notorious mic grabber, as revealed by the actor during his Extra interview.

“It’s not the first time she’s snatched a mic out of someone’s hands,” he joked. “When she’s 20, she can happily do whatever she wants. Thirty — I’m gonna up that to 30.”

The stars are aligning nicely for Ryan Reynolds in just about every aspect of his life as he has won the Critics’ Choice Award and got nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance on Deadpool this year.

With the holidays just around the corner, Reynolds is looking forward to spending them with Blake, James, and Ines. Better yet, he’s gonna bake for them.

“It’s just a nice time to be home and unplug… I think I’m gonna be baking for the fam — it’s my turn,” the actor said.

While Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively couldn’t be happier with the inclusion of Ines into their family, it’s very likely that they’re going to plan on having another child in the near future.

In fact, Blake said in an October 2014 interview with US Weekly that she always wanted to “have a lot of kids” ever since she was a little girl.

In an interview with the Today show in June, a pregnant Blake said that she wanted more.

“I’m one of five kids. My husband is one of four, so we’re officially breeders,” she said.”You can go on our website and we will give you some of our children.”

She also spoke fondly of her daughter James in the same interview.

“She’s always doing something fun and exciting. She’s the most fun, funny human being I’ve ever been around in my life.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in September 2012. In June, the The Shallows actress explained why he married the actor.

“I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life,” she said in Marie Claire’s July issue. “That was the biggest thing for me. I’d never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him.”

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]