Trump Inauguration Music Line-Up Revealed For The All American Inaugural Ball: Full List Of Performers

What will the Trump inauguration music line-up look like? The only singer confirmed to perform at Donald Trump’s inaugural ceremony on January 20 is Jackie Evancho, a 16-year-old America’s Got Talent contestant who’ll sing the “Star Spangled Banner” when the President-elect is sworn in.

As reported by Heavy, other events will occur on the same day besides the inauguration ceremony itself. There’s going to be two inaugural balls — the All American Inaugural Ball and the Great American Inauguration Ball. According to the website for the All American Ball, it headlines a “stellar list of special guests, plus multiple areas of entertainment and attractions, which represent the diversity, energy, and promise of America.”

A glimpse of what the Trump inauguration music holds isn’t complete, as the list here only pertains to one of the balls. The All American Ball website reveals that the most famous musician at the event will be singer and songwriter, Beau Davidson. He also sang at a campaign event for Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. He sang “Stand By Me,” but revised the lyrics.

The Reagan Years will also be part of Trump’s inauguration music. They’re an 80s cover band that was formed in 1996. They sing popular songs from the era that include “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Footloose,” and “Rock of Ages.” The group mainly entertains at corporate events, weddings, and private ceremonies.

The Mixx is another 80s cover band added to Trump’s inauguration music. The group is described on the site as being “the Mid-Atlantic’s hottest Party Band.” All American Ball’s website claims that The Mixx live plays the “biggest hits of the last five decades.” Among some of today’s popular performers, the group sings hits from Bruno Mars, Elle King, Boston, Usher, Miley Cyrus, and The Beatles.

Several DJs are named on the roster to play at Trump’s inauguration.

DJ Romin specializes in all forms of music, including hip-hop, electronic, and Latin music. He’s in his early 20s and performs around Washington, D.C.

DJ Flow has performed at venues across the United States and internationally. He currently entertains at nightclubs and private events around Washington, D.C., Heavy notes that he’s is “not to be confused with this DJ Flow, who performs in New York.”

DJ Freedom is another DJ on the Trump inauguration music line-up. Not much information is given about him, but the All American Inaugural Ball writes: “DJ Freedom gets you in the mood to celebrate! With a deep catalog of tuned from all genres, DJ Freedom will be taking requests and spinning all your favorite dance tunes.”

When it comes to additional singers for the Trump inauguration, three singers known as A Place to Be Trio. Each of the performers has some type of disability. Amy Stone has Cerebral Palsy, Brendan Friedrich is blind, and Forrest Allen suffered a traumatic brain injury during a snowboarding accident in 2011. The trio will perform a “Heroes Tribute.”

A group called The Star Spangled Singers will perform “uplifting and patriotic songs” during the ball.

It’s unknown who else will make up the Trump inauguration music roster. Various reports claim A-list celebrities are refusing to perform at the event and those considering it feel the pressure to decline or possibly face repercussions in their singing careers. Other reports claim the Trump team isn’t having a problem at all with celebrities who want to perform, but the President-elect doesn’t want a star-studded event.

David Foster, one of music’s big name producers, wrote on Instagram that he was asked to organize musical entertainment, but he politely and respectfully “declined.”

There were conflicting reports that singer, Andrea Bocelli, canceled performing at Trump’s inauguration over boycott threats, but a chairman for the inauguration committee said otherwise. According to Tom Barrack, Presidential Inauguration Committee Chairman, he told CNBC that Donald Trump never asked Bocelli to perform. It was Bocelli who offered, but Trump said he didn’t need to. Apparently, the two are longtime friends.

More should be available in the coming weeks regarding performers for Trump’s inauguration music.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]