Re:Zero’s Rem To Celebrate Birthday At Japan’s Akihabara, Author Tappei Nagatsuki To Give Autographs: Visual Novel To Come With Multiple DLC And Figurines In Special Swimsuit Costumes

Rem, one of the most lovable and popular female characters in Japanese manga and anime Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World, has her birthday in February. Although Rem might be a fictional character, considering her immense popularity, the creators of the series have planned not one but two special events to celebrate the day.

Rem’s birthday falls on February 2. Being one of the main heroines in Tappei Nagatsuki’s popular light novel series Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World, fans tend to be quite passionate about her. Hence, to celebrate Rem’s birthday, two special events, titled “Re:Life of a Rem’s Birthday from Zero,” have been scheduled. The events will take place at the Gamers store in Akihabara and on the eighth floor of the Shibuya Marui department store in Tokyo during the next February. Apart from the event, fans will be treated to some exclusive memorial merchandise. However, each event will have a different set of merchandise up for grabs.

Shinichirou Otsuka, the novel’s illustrator, has contributed some key visuals for both the events. The organizers of the events have indicated that novel author Tappei Nagatsuki could make an appearance at the event. If that’s not all, he is expected to stay and give a small talk as well. It is not clear how long the talk would last or what the topics are, but Nagatsuki could offer a few rare insights into the strange and mystical world of Re:Zero in which the story’s protagonist acquires the power of resurrection. The interactive event is scheduled to be held at the Akihabara venue on February 5. If everything goes according to plan, Nagatsuki could also offer autographs to fans.

Pre-order the game for in-game swimsuit outfit DLC !! pic.twitter.com/9psFYcaKVB — Re:ZERO English (@ReZero_En) December 20, 2016

Some of the commemorative sets that the organizers are expected to launch soon include Rem’s Birthday Set, A B2-size tapestry, graphic T-shirts, mobile covers, die-cut cushions, tin badges, and many more. These items will go on sale starting February 1, and the sale is expected to last the entire month.

Besides these Re:Zero goodies, people who have decided to buy the new visual novel Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Death or Kiss, have yet another reason to pre-order. The creators of the interactive visual novel game have decided to offer early adopters multiple digital as well as physical items. The digital goodies include some special costumes for all the leading ladies in the Re:Zero series, reported Crunchyroll.

However, depending on where the visual novel is purchased, the buyers could also receive some physical goods featuring the beauties in the game. The creators have confirmed the costume DLC are swimsuits, and the physical goodies will be the leading ladies in the said swimwear. Customers who pre-order the game will receive a special code. This code will have to be entered through the game to receive the special costume DLC.

Re:ZERO "Death or Kiss" Pre-order bonuses include beachwear tapestries!! pic.twitter.com/pnh5PSb1dI — Re:ZERO English (@ReZero_En) December 20, 2016

The codes have been confirmed to work on both the normal as well as limited edition version of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Death or Kiss. The creators had earlier confirmed that buyers of the limited edition of the Re:Zero visual novel will receive an SD figure of either Rem or Ram. Incidentally, buyers of the PS4 version will receive the Ram figurine, while those who opt for the PS Vita edition will receive Rem. Apart from the exclusive goodies from the creators, different online stores are also expected to offer their own promotions which include physical goods as bonuses when you buy from them. All the special items are being offered on first-come-first-serve basis, and since the stock is expected to be limited, buyers are being urged to be quick. Fortunately, buyers have ample time since Re: Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Death or Kiss doesn’t come out until March 2017.

[Featured Image by MF Bunko J/White Fox]