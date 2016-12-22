WWE News: Rey Mysterio Talks WWE Return Chances, Names His Choice For Best Wrestler In Company

Is there a chance we’ll be seeing Rey Mysterio make his WWE return? For the meantime, he’s happy competing in Lucha Underground, but if you ask the former World Champion about whether he wants to come back to the company where he experienced the most success and mainstream acceptance, he’s not shutting the door on that just yet.

Although Rey Mysterio experienced great success in the 1990s and 2000s in both WCW and WWE, particularly the latter company, the 2010s were not kind to the popular Mexican-American wrestler. Injury problems had reduced his visibility in WWE, and by early-2015, he was out of the company after almost 13 years of service. Mysterio then signed with Mexican promotion AAA soon after his exit from WWE, and he’s also made appearances in various independent promotions, as well as Lucha Underground, where he signed up for the promotion/drama series’ second and third seasons.

At this point, wrestling life seems good for Rey Mysterio, and fans still seek a WWE return for the high-flying star. But in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Rey said that he enjoys appearing in Lucha Underground despite its myriad differences from WWE, and is especially impressed by the variety of opponents he has gotten to face in his two seasons in the promotion.

“Lucha Underground is a completely different atmosphere compared to what I was accustomed to for the last 14 years from schedule to staff to talent. Some wrestlers will tell you that wrestling is wrestling, but, for me, it’s always exciting to get to step into the ring with different opponents.”

Mysterio also shed some light on why he decided to leave WWE in February 2015 – his desire to spend more time with his family, and a feeling of burnout after well more than a decade as a top-level star for the company.

“Leaving WWE happened at the right time. My contract was coming up, I truly felt burnt out, and I saw my kids had grown up almost in the blink of an eye.”

While Mysterio (a.k.a. Oscar Gutierrez in real life) is glad to be able to spend more time with his wife and his children, including budding wrestler Dominick Gutierrez, he stressed that it may be a possibility — he says “never say never” with regards to this – but not a very good one at the moment. Though a Rey Mysterio WWE return may make a lot of fans happy, the 42-year-old wrestler again emphasized that he’s very content with his current position in Lucha Underground.

“I love their schedule, I love their style, I love what they have to offer. I don’t think there will ever be another company that has what Lucha Underground has. It’s very unique, exciting, and fresh—this is really something new.”

Looking at the current WWE roster, Mysterio gave Barrasso some of his thoughts on whom he feels is the most talented person currently wrestling for the company. According to Rey, there’s no one better in WWE these days than Randy Orton.

“Randy Orton is, in my eyes and in my heart, the best wrestler in that company,” said Rey. “I’m not talking about high flying, I’m not talking about the fast-paced acrobatic style. To me, he’s the best in WWE right now. I don’t think there is ever going to be a guy that works the style he does.”

Beyond Orton’s in-ring talent, Mysterio explained that “The Viper” makes for an excellent role model for his son Dominick, who, as the Inquisitr reported, is set to train with his father in January in hopes of starting a pro wrestling career. Dominick Gutierrez was just eight-years-old in 2005, when he was part of a storyline Rey had with the late Eddie Guerrero, but he’s since grown up to become a “big kid” at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds – small by WWE standards, but substantially larger than his famous father, and the right size for a young man his age to emulate Randy Orton as a wrestling influence.

Based on what he’s said, Rey Mysterio won’t make a WWE return in the immediate foreseeable future; he added that he hopes to do some touring with Lucha Underground in 2017. But even as he’s happy with his new company and happy to be a husband and father outside the ring, it won’t be surprising if he does come back to WWE one day, particularly if it’s a part-time role.

